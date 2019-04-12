12 Incredible Health Benefits Of Quince, Nutrition And Recipes Nutrition oi-Amritha K

Scientifically termed as Cydonia oblonga, quince is closely related to pears and apples. Rich in minerals and vitamins that can benefit the human body, quince is one of the oldest fruits in existence. The fruit is also termed as golden apple, due to the resemblance it bears in its appearance [1] . In various countries, quince is utilised for various purposes from improving the digestive system to supporting infant growth in the womb.

Packed with various nutrients such as vitamins A, B, and C, minerals like copper, potassium, selenium, calcium and many others make the fruit a complete health package, which helps prevent cancer, aids in weight loss and possesses anti-inflammatory properties. Quince can help reduce the symptoms of nausea as well [2] , [3] .

The fragrant fruit is rarely eaten raw and is usually consumed cooked or frozen [4] . Even the skin of the fruit is highly nutritional. Quince is used to make jellies, jams, pudding, compote and so on. Read on to know more about the amazing benefits, the nutritional value of the fruit, and the ways to incorporate the delicious and healthy fruit into your diet.

Nutritional Value Of Quince

100 grams of the ancient fruit has 57 calories of energy, 0.1 g fat, 0.4 g protein, 0.02 mg thiamine, 0.03 mg riboflavin, 0.2 mg niacin, 0.081 mg pantothenic acid, 0.04 mg vitamin B6, 0.7 mg iron and 0.04 mg zinc.

The remaining nutrients present in the quince fruit are as follows [5] :

15.3 g carbohydrates

1.9 g dietary fibre

84 g water

3 mcg folate

15 mg vitamin C

11 mg of calcium

8 mg magnesium

17 mg phosphorus

197 mg potassium

4 mg sodium

Health Benefits Of Quince

A low-calorie fruit with rich content of fibre, the fragrant fruit is exceptionally good for your body. The presence of various minerals in quince contribute to the health benefits of quince [6] , [7] , [8] .

1. Aids weight loss

Rich in dietary fibre, consuming the fruit helps in maintaining a healthy weight and shedding that extra weight. The fibre content in quince speeds up one's metabolism as it enables efficient and regular functioning of your gastrointestinal system. This will result in you having more energy due to the calorie content while losing weight in a healthy manner.

2. Prevents cancer

The high antioxidant level of the fruit possesses the ability to limit the onset of cancer. Along with that, the fruit also possesses phytonutrients and phenolic compounds which effectively remove the free radicals in the body. Due to the radical elimination property, quince prevents the death and mutation of the healthy cells within your body. Consequently, the antioxidant elements present in the fruit help prevent the onset of different types of cancer.

3. Manages blood pressure

Quince has good potassium content in it, which plays a major role in maintaining blood pressure and facilitating effective fluid transfer in the body cells. Consuming quince will help reduce the stress on blood vessels and arteries and thereby improving the functioning of your cardiovascular system [9] . By doing so, it helps reduce the chances of developing conditions like atherosclerosis, heart diseases, heart attacks, and strokes.

4. Boosts immunity

Rich in antioxidants as well as vitamin C and E, the fruit aids in improving the functioning of your immune system. The vitamin C content in the fruit stimulates the immune system to increase the supply of white blood cells, thereby improving your body's defence mechanism against pathogens, viruses, and bacteria.

5. Treats ulcer

The fruit contains phenolic compounds that aid in managing the development of ulcers. It soothes the affected area and heals the ulcers and possibly prevent it from forming again. It is beneficial for treating gastric and peptic ulcers [10] .

6. Treats gastrointestinal diseases

The catechin and epicatechin content in the fruit combine with the toxins present in your system to prevent the onset of stomach problems [11] . By combining with the cancer-causing toxins found in the colon, the dietary fibre in the fruit protects the mucous membrane and prevents the onset of gastrointestinal conditions like inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), or diverticulitis. It also helps manage the symptoms of nausea. Likewise, the folate content helps cure irritation caused by gastric acid [12] .

7. Controls allergic reactions

The vitamin C content in the fruit aids in managing the symptoms of dermatitis and similar skin problems. It helps prevent and control the inflammation caused by the allergy [13] .

8. Manages stress

The antioxidant property of the fruit reduces your stress levels. Drinking quince tea can help ease your body from any stress and keep your brain functioning well and calm. Likewise, regular consumption of the fruit can help in the production of serotonin, easing your mind and body [14] .

9. Reduces cholesterol

As aforementioned, quinces are packed with antioxidant properties. This helps in your body's fat metabolism process and reduce fat deposits in the blood veins. Individuals with high levels of cholesterol can consume the fruit to manage and maintain a good cholesterol level [15] .

10. Boosts red blood cell production

The zinc and iron content in the fruit help your body in improving the production of red blood cells. This, in turn, helps your body from developing anaemia and provide you with more energy [14] .

11. Improves eyesight

Quinces are rich with flavonoid and phytonutrients which can help fight against the free radicals that can cause damage to your eyes and retina. Consuming the fruit is helpful for curing night blindness as well. Regular consumption can help prevent the onset of eye diseases [16] .

Quince is also asserted to play a significant role in treating kidney-related issues, respiratory ailments, tuberculosis, dysentery and hepatic insufficiency as well [17] .

Healthy Quince Recipes

1. Quince paste

4 quinces, peeled and roughly chopped

100g caster sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla bean paste

½ tablespoon five-spice

Directions

Place the quinces in a large pan with enough water to cover, and bring to the boil over medium heat.

Reduce heat to low, and cover and cook, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes.

Let it cool.

Then, transfer quince and cooking liquid to a food processor and blend until smooth.

Pour it into a pan and add sugar and vanilla.

Cook over medium heat, stirring, for 5-6 minutes until the sugar dissolves.

Reduce heat to low and cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 hours.

Add five-spice and mix well.

Remove from heat and cool slightly.

Let it chill for 1 hour.

2. Quince, pumpkin, eggplant and quinoa salad

Ingredients

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup cooked quinoa

2 large quince

1 eggplant, chopped into dice

¼ pumpkin peeled and chopped

1 green capsicum, chopped

1 small onion, diced

1 tomato, diced

3 bay leaves

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 teaspoon cumin powder

A pinch of salt

A handful of chopped parsley

Pomegranate seeds to garnish

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Wash and dry quince and place on a baking tray, bake for 1 hour.

Spread the pumpkin on a baking tray and drizzle with olive oil, and bake for 20-30 minutes.

Heat the olive oil in a frying pan over high heat and cook the eggplant until golden and tender.

Then, scoop and drain on a paper towel.

Add the onion and sauté for 5 minutes.

Stir in the capsicum, bay leaves, and cumin and reduce heat to low-medium and cook for 30 minutes.

Peel and dice the roasted quince and cut into small dices.

Add the tomato and tomato paste to the capsicum mixture and cook for a few minutes.

Add the roasted pumpkin, quince, eggplant, quinoa and parsley and gently mix together.

Garnish with the pomegranate seeds.

Warnings

Although the fruit is harmless and does not pose any direct side effects, some points have to be taken into consideration while consuming the fruit [19] .

Do not eat the quince seeds as it contains small traces of cyanide.

Individuals with high blood pressure should avoid consuming the fruit.

Overconsumption can cause diarrhoea in some people.

Pregnant women should not consume raw quince [20] .

