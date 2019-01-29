16 Surprising Benefits Of The Citrus Fruit, Pomelo

The largest member of the citrus family, pomelo is a close relative of the [1] grapefruit. The prolonged period of time taken for the fruit to grow, which is eight years, can be accorded to the lack of popularity the citrus fruit has. However, there is an exponential change in the demand for pomelo with health enthusiasts focusing on exploring the glut of health benefits[2] offered by the citrus marvel.

The remarkable benefits offered by the pulpy fruit helps in improving your immune system to digestive health. Loaded with vitamin C, the citrus fruit can benefit your body [3] in a number of ways. From your increasing your blood cells to improving your bone density, the nutritional benefits offered by the grapefruit look-alike know no boundaries. Read on to know more about the sweet like orange and tangy like tangerine fruit and the deluge of benefits it offers to your health.

Nutritional Value Of Pomelo

100 grams of raw pomelo have 30 kcal of energy, 0.04 grams fat, 0.76 grams protein, 0.034 milligrams thiamine, 0.027 milligrams riboflavin, 0.22 milligrams niacin, 0.036 milligrams vitamin B6, 0.11 milligrams iron, 0.017 milligrams manganese and 0.08 milligrams zinc.

The other nutrients in the citrus fruit are[4]

9.62 grams carbohydrates

1 gram dietary fibre

61 milligrams vitamin C

6 milligrams magnesium

17 milligrams phosphorus

216 milligrams potassium

1 milligram sodium

Types Of Pomelo

Typically known as the forefather of grapefruit, this citrus fruit has three different varieties.

1. White pomelo

This is the Israeli variety of the citrus fruit. Compared to the other types of pomelo, white pomelo is bigger in size and has a [5] thicker peel, significant odour and sweet pulp. It is usually consumed for treating digestion related issues. The white pomelo ripens during mid-May and mid-October.

2. Red pomelo

This variety has a thinner skin and has a tangy, as well as sour flavour. The inside is more compact and is native to Malaysia. Red pomelo[6] is considered to be the first of its kind. It ripens between September and January.

3. Pink pomelo

This type of citrus fruit is comparatively sweet and has numerous seeds. It is juicy in comparison and is a natural remedy for intestinal worms [7] .

Health Benefits Of Pomelo

The advantages of consuming the citrus fruit range from improving your immune system to strengthening your bones.

1. Improves digestion

The high fibre content in the fruit is beneficial for your digestive health. By providing 25% of the daily requirement of fibre, the fruit helps in promoting movement in the digestive tract. The fibre content in pomelo stimulates the secretion of gastric and digestive juices, contributing towards bettering the process of breaking down [8] the complex proteins. Pomelo helps in eliminating digestion related issues such as diarrhoea and constipation.

2. Boosts immunity

Pomelo is widely known for the abundance of vitamin C [9] content in it. Being an antioxidant, the fruit helps in promoting the white blood cell activities and destroys the free radicals that cause the damage to your body. The fruit is a major source of ascorbic acid, which is directly linked to improving the immune system. Regular and controlled consumption of pomelo [10] can help fight off fevers, coughs, colds and other viral and bacterial infections.

3. Manages blood pressure

A good source of potassium, the citrus fruit helps in increasing the blood circulation [11] and organ oxygenation. With potassium being a vasodilator, the fruit can help in releasing the tension and blockages in the blood vessels as well. Through this, the fruit can help reduce the strain on your hearts, thereby restricting the onset of heart attacks, strokes and atherosclerosis [12] .

4. Prevents anaemia

Vitamin C improves the absorption of iron. As aforementioned, pomelo has a rich vitamin C content which acts against anaemia. That is, by absorbing the required amount of iron, the citrus fruit helps in treating the shortage of blood. Regular consumption of pomelo[13] can limit the onset of anaemia and improve blood circulation.

5. Reduces cholesterol

Various studies have emphasised on the benefits offered by the potassium [14] content in the pomelo fruit. It helps in reducing the bad cholesterol levels in your body. The pectin in the fruit aids in clearing out the accumulated deposits in the arteries as well. Pomelo helps individuals suffering from hypertension[15] as it reduces the cholesterol levels in your body.

6. Enhances heart health

With pomelo being beneficial in managing blood pressure and cholesterol levels, it is not surprising that the fruit has a positive impact on one's heart health. The potassium content [14] in the fruit is solely responsible for improving your heart health by regulating the blood pressure and managing the blood vessels from blockages. Likewise, the pectin in the fruit is also beneficial for improving your heart health as it aids in getting rid of the wastes [11] and impurities.

7. Prevents UTI

The vitamin C present in pomelo [16] helps in increasing the acid levels in the urine, thereby restricting the development of Urinary Tract Infections. It reduces the bacterial growth in the urinary tract and is extremely beneficial for pregnant women[17] . It is the vitamin C content that helps in elevating the urine acid levels, which in turn prevents the growth of bacteria.

8. Aids in weight loss

Pomelo has a rich fibre content, thereby making it a must-add to your diet if you are looking forward to losing weight [18] . The fibre in the fruit assists in weight loss as it limits the constant need to eat. The chewing time, due to the fruit's fibrous nature, is comparatively more and develops a sense of satisfaction to your hunger. It also helps in reducing the fat[19] by burning the sugar and starch content in your body.

9. Fights cancer

Rich in bioflavonoids [20] , the citrus fruit is beneficial in fighting cancer. Directed consumption of pomelo helps in warding off the growth and spreading of intestinal, breast, and pancreatic cancer cells. It also helps in removing the excess oestrogen present in the system. Along with that, the antioxidant property [21] of the fruit helps in fighting off the cancerous cells.

10. Promotes healing

The vitamin C content in the fruit is beneficial for treating wounds. Because the enzymes in the nutrient help develop collagen which acts as a regeneration element [22] . The protein works by speeding up the healing process and replacing the dead tissues [23] .

11. Prevents premature ageing

The spermidine in pomelo protects the cells from age-related damages. The high content of vitamin C in the fruit possesses antioxidant properties that help in eliminating the free radicals [24] that cause wrinkles, blemishes and age spots. Regular consumption of pomelo protect your skin from the signs of premature ageing.

12. Treats metabolic disorders

Pomelo is beneficial in protecting your body against various disorders and defects. Consuming pomelo can help treat metabolic disorders that are caused due to the uncontrolled consumption of foods with high-fat levels[25] .

13. Boosts bone health

Rich with potassium and calcium, pomelos are beneficial for building up your bone strength. It increases the mineral density of your bone, thereby contributing towards boosting your bone health [26] . Regular consumption of the citrus fruit helps in preventing the onset of osteoporosis and other bone-related weaknesses.

14. Prevents muscle cramps

Rich in electrolytes such as sodium, potassium, and magnesium, pomelo can help in curing muscle pain caused by cramps. It helps in treating any deficiency of fluids and cure dehydration by supplying your body with a sufficient amount of fluids and electrolytes [27] . The fruit also helps in keeping your body energized.

15. Improves skin quality

Rich in vitamin C, pomelo is extremely good for your skin due to its antioxidant property [28] . Consuming pomelo can help you maintain healthy and young skin, as it repairs the skin from any external and internal damages. Pomelo is beneficial in dealing with acne-related issues and treats pimples too. Likewise, the collagen-producing property of the fruit is a boon to your skin [29] .

16. Beneficial for hair

Pomelo has high levels of zinc, vitamin B1 and other essential nutrients that work wonders in improving the overall health of your hair [30] . However, it is not just limited to your hair but helps strengthen and nourish your scalp, which aids in getting rid of dandruff. Also, vitamin C in the fruit fights the free radicals that cause hair thinning.

Pomelo Vs Grapefruit

Often mistaken for each other, both the fruits belong to the citrus family. Although belonging from the same kingdom, the fruits possess evident differences [31] .

Properties Pomelo

Grapefruit Origin South & Southeast Asia Barbados Species maxima

x paradisi

Hybridization natural or non-hybrid citrus fruit a hybrid variety between sweet orange and pomelo Peel colour unripe fruit is pale green and turns yellow during ripening yellow-orange in colour

Nature of peel soft and very thick peel, and has a pebbly-skinned nature soft and thin, with a glossy appearance Colour of flesh different colours depending on the cultivars such as sweet white or pink or red flesh different colours depending on the cultivars such as white, pink and red pulps Size 15-25 centimetres in diameter and 1-2 kilograms in weight 10-15 centimetres in diameter Taste tart, tangy and sweet flavour sweet flavour Alternative names also known as pomelo, pomello, pummelo, pommelo, pamplemousse, jabong (Hawaii), shaddick, or shaddock

no alternative names

Top manufacturer Malaysia China



How To Eat A Pomelo

The thick rind of the citrus fruit makes it hard to peel it and properly cut it. Read the following steps to see the right way to consume the health-packed fruit.

Step 1: Use a sharp knife to cut the cap off of the fruit.

Step 2: Make 7-8 vertical slices on the rind of the fruit, from the cap.

Step 3: Pull the rind away from the flesh all the way to the bottom.

Step 4: Pull the fleshy insides of the fruit, one by one and remove the seeds.

Step 5: Remove the excess fibrous material around the flesh and enjoy!

Healthy Pomelo Recipes

1. Quick pomelo and mint salad

Ingredients[32]

1 pomelo, sectioned

5-6 fresh mint

1 tablespoon honey

Directions

Peel off the skin from the sectioned pomelo and cut it into small pieces.

Finely chop the fresh mint leaves.

Mix the honey with the mint leaves.

Add the cut pomelo into the honey mint and mix well.

2. Orange pomelo turmeric drink

Ingredients

1 cup orange juice, freshly squeezed

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon turmeric root, peeled and chopped

1/2 cup orange

1/2 cup pomelo

mint leaves

1 ounce lime juice

Directions

Combine the honey, orange juice, and turmeric root in a saucepan over medium heat.

Simmer for 15 minutes.

Strain out the solid turmeric and add a 1/2 cup of orange and pomelo sections.

Separate the syrup into two equal portions.

With one, mix in 1 cup water and pour it into ice cube trays and freeze overnight.

Put the other half in the refrigerator and let it sit overnight.

Bruise the mint leaves a bit, to release the flavour.

Add the orange and pomelo syrup, lime juice and ice in a shaker.

Shake well and pour into a glass.

Top the drink with the pomelo orange ice cubes.

Side Effects Of Pomelo

Excessive consumption of pomelo can cause constipation, stomach cramps and in some cases, kidney stones [33] .

. Individuals who are allergic to vitamin C should avoid the fruit.

Due to its high-calorie content, excessive consumption can lead to weight gain. 1 to 2 cups of juice daily is an optimum and healthy amount.

In extremely rare cases, excessive consumption has been known to cause dizziness, painful erections, and breathing difficulties.

Individuals who have kidney or liver problems should consult a doctor before incorporating the fruit into their diet.

If you are suffering from hypotension, avoid the fruit as it may cause your blood pressure to reduce drastically [34] .