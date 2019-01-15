Bok Choy (Chinese Cabbage): Nutrition, Benefits & Recipes

A staple in the Asian cuisine, bok choy is one of the healthiest types of green vegetables. The leafy green is known for its medicinal properties, with evidence from the early fifth century in [1] China. The deluge of benefits possessed by the cruciferous vegetable is not only limited to the flavoursome jolt but extends to that of eye health and bone strength.

Loaded with nutritional value and high content of beta-carotene in comparison to other leafy vegetables, bok choy is slowly becoming an ineludible part of a [2] healthy diet. In ancient Chinese medicine, it was used as a healing element in treating cough, fever and similar ailments.

Currently, there is a rise in the demand for the leafy vegetable. In the health-conscious world of today, it is safe to say that bok choy has indeed marked its invariable stand. The mild and crunchy flavour of the leaf adds to its benefit, making it an easy add-on to a variety of dishes.

Nutritional Value Of Bok Choy

100 grams of raw bok choy contain 54 kcal energy, 0.2 grams fat, 0.04 milligrams thiamine, 0.07 milligrams riboflavin, 0.5 milligrams niacin, 0.09 milligrams pantothenic acid, 0.19 milligrams vitamin B6, 0.80 milligrams iron and 0.16 milligrams manganese.

The other nutrients present in 100 grams of bok choy are [3]

2.2 grams carbohydrates

1 gram dietary fibre

1.5 grams protein

95.3 grams water

243 micrograms vitamin A

2681 micrograms beta-carotene

66 micrograms folate

45 milligrams vitamin C

46 micrograms vitamin K

105 milligrams calcium

19 milligrams magnesium

252 milligrams potassium

65 milligrams sodium

Health Benefits Of Bok Choy

An excellent source of vitamin C, vitamin K, fibre and beta-carotene, consumption of bok choy is extremely beneficial.

1. Improves bone strength

Bok choy has a rich content of minerals such as magnesium, iron, calcium and zinc that has a direct impact on improving the strength of your bone. Regular consumption of bok choy will have a positive impact on the bone structure and density. This helps in preventing the onset of osteoporosis as well as limit age-related bone ailments. The combination of [4] vitamin K and calcium content in the leafy green is equally beneficial as it lowers the risks of bone fractures, as it promotes the development of a balanced bone matrix.

2. Reduces blood pressure

The high content of potassium in bok choy, along with the calcium and magnesium content aids in naturally decreasing the high levels of blood pressure. The potassium [5] in the vegetable works as a vasodilator, thereby relieving the tension in the blood vessels.

3. Boosts heart health

The combination of phosphorus, magnesium and fibre in the leafy green helps in maintaining a healthy heart. Along with these, the folate, potassium, [6] vitamin C, and vitamin B6 content contributes to the purpose. The minerals in the leaf work by clearing out the toxins and cholesterol from the arteries. Likewise, it aids in reducing the levels of homocysteine in the blood that can cause various cardiovascular issues.

Regular consumption of bok choy helps manage the proper [7] functioning of the heart and restricts the onset of stroke, heart attacks and atherosclerosis.

4. Reduces inflammation

Bok choy contains choline, an essential nutrient that helps reduce the levels of inflammation. It is also called as inflammation [8] reducing agent, as it limits the onset of inflammation-related issues such as joint pain and arthritis.

5. Enhances immunity

The leafy green has a good content of vitamin C in it, which is crucial in improving the immune system functioning. The vitamin C [9] content in bok choy aids in stimulating the production of white blood cells. Being an antioxidant, it also helps in averting chronic diseases as well as oxidative stress.

6. Improves digestion

The fibre content in bok choy is beneficial in aiding the [10] digestive process. Regular consumption of bok choy not only improves the process but also treats digestive disorders.

7. Removes free radicals

The sulphur based compounds such as [11] isothiocyanates present in bok choy, turns in to glucosinolates on consumption and promotes the removal of cancer-causing free radicals. Cruciferous vegetables are known for its anticancer properties [12] and studies have revealed the impact it has on reducing the risks of lung, prostate, and colon cancer.

The folate content in bok choy prevents cell damage [13] and repair the DNA. Likewise, the selenium in the vegetable restricts the development of cancerous tumours in your body.

8. Treats anaemia

The high content of folate in the cruciferous vegetable helps in improving the absorption of iron, thereby elevating the production of the red blood cells. It also has a good content of iron, thereby keeping a steady level of [14] haemoglobin.

9. Improves eye health

The beta-carotene, selenium, vitamin K, and vitamin C in bok choy work together in improving and maintaining your eye health. The carotenoids in the leafy green acts as a protective barrier to the coronary tract of the eyes. Vitamin A [15] content in bok choy helps prevent the development of oxidative stress in the retina as well as macular degeneration. It also helps prevent your eyes from cataracts and glaucoma.

10. Prevents congenital disabilities

Rich in B-vitamin complex such as folate, bok choy is deemed beneficial in preventing the development of birth [16] defects in the foetus. It helps in process of cell division and growth, thereby reducing the chances of any congenital disabilities such as underweight infants or neural tube defects in newborns.

11. Aids in quick healing

The vitamin K content in bok choy along with various other properties is also known to be a blood clotting [17] agent. Consuming bok choy for conditions that cause excess bleeding, such as surgery or an injury is helpful. It is also beneficial for haemorrhoids or unusually heavy menstruation.

12. Improves blood circulation

Bok choy has a good content of iron, which is known to have a positive impact in increasing the red blood cells. Likewise, the iron content plays a significant role in improving the blood circulation. If your body has a good amount of iron, which can be gained through regular [16] consumption of iron, helps in improving the circulation as well as the oxygenation of the internal organs.

13. Treats diabetes

Studies have revealed that cruciferous vegetables have a positive impact on diabetes. That is, it helps in maintaining the sugar levels and does not elevate the levels of diabetes. It is shown to be beneficial for individuals with [18] type 2 diabetes.

14. Improves skin quality

An excellent source of vitamin C, regular consumption of bok choy is extremely beneficial for your skin. The collagen [19] produced by vitamin C keeps the skin hydrated and rejuvenated.

Bok Choy And Napa Cabbage

Often confused with each other, these two cruciferous vegetables are completely [20] different.

Properties Bok Choy Napa Cabbage Colour Dark green A lighter shade of green Appearance Resembles Swiss chard Resembles romaine lettuce Flavour Mild to a strong flavour, that is more like the flavour of cabbage Lovely mild flavour, with a peppery kick Cooking Leaves are separated from stalks, rinsed and drained, cut or shred. The stalks are cut into small slices, stir-fried, salt and water added. The core is cut and washed, cooked in a similar way to cabbage. The lower part is to be cooked first, leaves are added halfway through the cooking time. The raw leaves are to be grated. Time 10 min 2-3 min

Healthy Recipes

1. Garlic bok choy stir-fry

Ingredients [21]

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 tablespoon ginger, grated

2 cups shiitake mushrooms, chopped, stems removed

6 cups bok choy, chopped into 2-inch strips

2 red pepper, sliced into thin strips

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/4 cup cashews for garnish

Directions

Heat the olive oil in a large pot, over medium heat.

Add the onion and mushrooms and stir-fry for two minutes.

Add the ginger, garlic, and red pepper.

Add remaining ingredients.

Cover for two to three minutes to steam the bok choy.

2. Bok choy salad

Ingredients

1/2 cup olive oil

3 tablespoons soy sauce

2 bunches baby bok choy, cleaned and sliced

1 bunch green onions, chopped

1/8 cup slivered almonds, toasted

Directions

In a glass jar with a lid, mix together olive oil and soy sauce.

Combine the bok choy, green onions, and almonds.

Toss with dressing, and serve.

Precaution

As bok choy is a cruciferous vegetable, it contains an enzyme called myrosinase [22] that can hinder the thyroid function. It can prevent the body from the proper absorption of iodine. This is commonly reported in the case of raw bok choy.

that can hinder the thyroid function. It can prevent the body from the proper absorption of iodine. This is commonly reported in the case of raw bok choy. An individual who is consuming blood-thinners, such as warfarin should refrain from consuming bok choy due to the [23] vitamin K content. It can cause the blood to clot.

vitamin K content. It can cause the blood to clot. Long term consumption of bok choy in large quantity can trigger cancers. The indoles [24] in bok choy restricts the conversion of carcinogenic molecules, thereby elevating the chances of cancer.