Tofu And Bok Choy Recipe

By: Pooja Gupta

Tofu is the best ingredient that has been discovered till date. It's more nutritious than Cottage cheese. They both look the same but tofu is quite bland in taste as compared to Cottage Cheese. The best thing of tofu is that you can give any flavour or you can cook tofu any way you want whether it's a Chinese or a continental or an Indian dish whatever since it acquires the flavour of the spices and sauces in which it is cooked. Here we are making a Pok Choy and tofu recipe which is a mix of different flavours and sauces.

Tofu With Bok Choy Recipe | How To Prepare Tofu And Bok Choy | Tofu And Pak Choi Curry Recipe
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
15M
Total Time
30 Mins

Recipe By: Pooja Gupta

Recipe Type: Main course

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • Fresh firm tofu, drained - 2cups

    Groundnut oil - 2 tbsp

    Piece ginger , sliced - 1 cm

    Pok choy , leaves separated - 2cups

    Shaohsing rice wine - 1 tbsp

    Rice vinegar - 1 tbsp

    Dried chilli flakes - ½ tsp

    Cooked jasmine rice , to serve

    For the marinade

    Grated ginger - 1 tbsp

    Dark soy sauce - 1 tsp

    Light soy sauce - 2 tbsp

    Brown sugar - 1 tbsp

How to Prepare

  • Gently prick a few holes in the tofu with a toothpick, then cut into bite-size cubes.

    Mix the marinade ingredients together in a bowl and toss in the tofu pieces.

    Set aside to marinate for 10-15 minutes.

    Heat a wok over high heat and add half the groundnut oil.

    When the oil starts to smoke, add the ginger slices and stir-fry for a few seconds.

    Add the pak choy leaves and stir-fry for 1-2 minutes.

    Add a small splash of water to create some steam and cook for 2 minutes more.

    When the leaves have wilted and the stems are cooked but still a little crunchy,

    Season with salt and transfer to a serving dish.

    Rinse the wok under cold water, then reheat it and add the remaining oil. When it starts to smoke.

    add the tofu pieces (retaining the marinade liquid) and stir-fry for 5-10 minutes.

    Take care not to break up the tofu as you toss it to get it browned evenly on all sides.

    Season with the rice wine and rice vinegar.

    Add the remaining marinade liquid, bring to the bubble and let the liquid reduce.

    Sprinkle over the chilli flakes and toss well.

    Spoon onto the pak choy and serve immediately with jasmine rice, if you like.

Instructions
  • The tofu is pricked with a tooth pick to help the marinade to soak into it, giving better flavour.
Nutritional Information
  • Serving Size - 1 bowl
  • calories - 241
  • Fat - 15g
  • Protein - 11g
  • carbohydrate - 16g
  • Sugar - 11g
  • Dietary Fibre - 1g
[ 4 of 5 - 92 Users]
Story first published: Wednesday, December 27, 2017, 9:00 [IST]
