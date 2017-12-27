Tofu And Bok Choy Recipe

Tofu is the best ingredient that has been discovered till date. It's more nutritious than Cottage cheese. They both look the same but tofu is quite bland in taste as compared to Cottage Cheese. The best thing of tofu is that you can give any flavour or you can cook tofu any way you want whether it's a Chinese or a continental or an Indian dish whatever since it acquires the flavour of the spices and sauces in which it is cooked. Here we are making a Pok Choy and tofu recipe which is a mix of different flavours and sauces.
Recipe By: Pooja Gupta
Recipe Type: Main course
Serves: 2
Fresh firm tofu, drained - 2cups
Groundnut oil - 2 tbsp
Piece ginger , sliced - 1 cm
Pok choy , leaves separated - 2cups
Shaohsing rice wine - 1 tbsp
Rice vinegar - 1 tbsp
Dried chilli flakes - ½ tsp
Cooked jasmine rice , to serve
For the marinade
Grated ginger - 1 tbsp
Dark soy sauce - 1 tsp
Light soy sauce - 2 tbsp
Brown sugar - 1 tbsp
Gently prick a few holes in the tofu with a toothpick, then cut into bite-size cubes.
Mix the marinade ingredients together in a bowl and toss in the tofu pieces.
Set aside to marinate for 10-15 minutes.
Heat a wok over high heat and add half the groundnut oil.
When the oil starts to smoke, add the ginger slices and stir-fry for a few seconds.
Add the pak choy leaves and stir-fry for 1-2 minutes.
Add a small splash of water to create some steam and cook for 2 minutes more.
When the leaves have wilted and the stems are cooked but still a little crunchy,
Season with salt and transfer to a serving dish.
Rinse the wok under cold water, then reheat it and add the remaining oil. When it starts to smoke.
add the tofu pieces (retaining the marinade liquid) and stir-fry for 5-10 minutes.
Take care not to break up the tofu as you toss it to get it browned evenly on all sides.
Season with the rice wine and rice vinegar.
Add the remaining marinade liquid, bring to the bubble and let the liquid reduce.
Sprinkle over the chilli flakes and toss well.
Spoon onto the pak choy and serve immediately with jasmine rice, if you like.
- The tofu is pricked with a tooth pick to help the marinade to soak into it, giving better flavour.
- Serving Size - 1 bowl
- calories - 241
- Fat - 15g
- Protein - 11g
- carbohydrate - 16g
- Sugar - 11g
- Dietary Fibre - 1g