10 Mind-blowing Health Benefits Of Avocado Nutrition oi-Neha Ghosh

Avocados are such a popular fruit that you will find them in every restaurant menu. They are a versatile fruit and can be added to salads, wraps, smoothies, brownies, and sandwiches.

Avocado is also known as butter fruit or alligator pear. It is considered a unique type of fruit which is high in healthy fats. The fruit also offers nearly 20 vitamins and minerals in every serving including potassium, lutein, and folate [1] .

Avocados are a very good source of B vitamins, which help the body fight off diseases and infections.

Nutritional Value Of Avocado

100 g of avocados contain 72.33 g water and 167 kcal energy. They also contain

1.96 g protein

15.41 g fat

8.64 g carbohydrate

6.8 g fibre

0.30 g sugar

13 mg calcium

0.61 mg iron

29 mg magnesium

54 mg phosphorus

507 mg potassium

8 mg sodium

0.68 mg zinc

8.8 mg vitamin C

0.075 mg thiamin

0.143 mg riboflavin

1.912 mg niacin

0.287 mg vitamin B6

89 mcg folate

147 IU vitamin A

1.97 mg vitamin E

21 mcg vitamin K

Types Of Avocado

1. Hass avocado

2. Maluma avocado

3. Fuerte avocado

4. Bacon avocado

5. Wurtz avocado

6. Sharwil avocado

7. Pinkerton avocado

Health Benefits Of Avocado

1. Aids in weight loss

Avocados are loaded with fibre which can contribute to weight loss and reduce the risk of many diseases associated with obesity [2] . Avocado contains both soluble and insoluble fibre which are 25% and 75% respectively.

2. Lowers cholesterol

Avocados are one of the best fruits that are packed with healthy monounsaturated fats which help in increasing good cholesterol and decreasing bad cholesterol. Studies show that avocados reduce blood triglycerides by up to 20%, lower cholesterol by up to 22%, and increase good cholesterol by up to 11% [3] , [4] .

3. Regulates blood sugar

Avocados contain monounsaturated fats that improve fasting insulin levels in insulin-resistant diabetic patients. It helps to regulate the blood sugar levels and keeps the insulin level in check. Also, the fibre content in avocados prevents blood sugar spikes.

4. Protects the eyes

Avocados are rich in carotenoids like lutein and zeaxanthin which decrease the risk of eye disorders like cataracts and macular degeneration. The high amount of vitamin A in avocados also helps lower the chances of macular degeneration that develops with old age [5] .

5. Prevents cancer

Avocados can even play a role in treating cancer. The fruit can help reduce side effects of chemotherapy in human lymphocytes [6] . Another study showed that avocado extract has the ability to inhibit the growth of prostate cancer cells [7] .

6. Promotes fertility

Avocados contain good amounts of folate, an essential mineral required for reducing the risk of miscarriage and neural tube defects in babies.

In addition, if your baby has just moved on from milk to solid food, try giving him savoury tasty foods like avocados. They are soft, which makes it easier to chew. You can mash them up with various dishes to reap the nutritional benefits of it.

7. Improves cognitive function

Avocados are a good source of monounsaturated fats. A study shows that high-fat diets lower depression, anxiety and other mental disorder [8] . The fruit also contains folate which may aid in decreasing the risk of depression as well.

8. Prevents osteoarthritis

Studies have found that avocado oil extracts can reduce osteoarthritis [9] . Saponins are substances found in avocados and other plant foods which are known to relieve the symptoms of knee osteoarthritis.

9. Enhances digestive health

As avocados contain fibre, it can help increase healthy gut bacteria in the digestive tract. This keeps all digestive issues like constipation, irritable bowel syndrome at bay. Avocados also possess antimicrobial properties which are effective against the bacteria, Escherichia coli.

10. Delays skin-ageing

Avocados are very good for your skin and contain a good amount of vitamins, minerals and healthy fats. These nutrients help to keep your skin flawless, young and smooth and also prevent wrinkles and fine lines.

Ways To Add Avocados Into Your Diet

Replace fats with avocado while baking cakes and muffins.

Whip avocados in smoothies, desserts, and puddings.

Use it as a topping in salads, sandwiches, soups, and bone broths.

Use avocados to make dips

You can also try out this refreshing avocado milk sherbet recipe!

