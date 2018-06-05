World Environment Day 2018: 9 Environment-friendly Eating Habits Nutrition oi-Neha Ghosh

Every year on June 5th World Environment Day is celebrated. This year the theme for World Environment Day 2021 is ' Ecosystem Restoration'. In this article, we will be discussing environment-friendly eating habits and how it benefits everyone around us.

Due to human encroachment, the wildlife and climate are at a risk. Growing population, food wastages and garbage, urbanization, industrialization, etc. have contributed to raising global warming.

The extreme weather conditions pose a threat to the climate and also hinder the growth and production of food crops. A study revealed that the increasing levels of carbon dioxide emissions are making staple crops like rice, wheat, maize, jawar, soybeans, etc. less nutritious.

A study published in Nature found that by the year 2050, there will be an increase in global greenhouse gases from food production, which can be avoided if people around the globe go on vegetarian and Mediterranean diets.

9 Environmentally Friendly Eating Habits

1. Going Organic

Organic foods are grown naturally without the use of fertilizers and pesticides. Having organic food promotes a healthy life and also promotes a healthy environment for growing crops.

Organic farming helps in reducing pollution and encourages soil and water conservation. Though organic foods are expensive, it will be worth trying to eat them to lead a healthy life.

2. Grow Food In Your Garden

You can create your own kitchen garden by growing foods at your home. It has numerous advantages which will not only help reduce carbon footprint but also reduce the use of fossil fuels. The vegetable plants that you grow in your garden is a great way to use up the food waste as compost for growing plants.

3. Use Leftover Foods

Food wastage is the most serious problem that the whole world is dealing with. In certain countries, people starve due to lack of food and there are people who waste food. Wastage of food leads to wasteful use of chemicals and is responsible for the addition of greenhouse gases. So, ensure that you do not waste any food.

4. Avoid Packaged Foods

A lot of plastic is used in eateries and restaurants for packing food. This, in turn, pollutes the environment, so shift to naturally extracted fresh juices and consume naturally produced foods. Even if you buy something from the store, take a jute bag with you to reduce the usage of plastic packets.

5. Eat Less Red Meat

A study revealed that scientists have recommended reducing the intake of red meat. Red meat raises the blood cholesterol levels and it also contains a type of iron that may work as a catalyst in developing coronary heart disease. Instead, consuming a lot of fruits and vegetables could lower the chances of heart disease, cancer, or stroke.

6. Eating Seasonal Foods

Eating seasonal foods is really good for your health as they contain the highest nutritional value than other food items. It is better to avoid foods that are not in season as they are coated with harmful chemicals or waxes to make them look fresh for a longer period of time. Non-seasonal fruits and vegetables are produced artificially for longer shelf life.

7. Eat Locally Produced Food

Using locally produced fruits and vegetables help to reduce the energy consumed by foods that take time to reach you. Start eating locally produced foods as they can save fuel, reduce carbon emissions and support local agriculture. Do your bit on this World Environment Day 2021!

8. Eating Raw

Going on a raw food diet can help you save energy by cooking and using the fuel. Going on a vegetarian diet would also help as you will exclude animal and dairy products, milk, cheese, etc. This in turn will help reduce the resources which are used to raise livestock.

9. Be Hormone-free From Dairy Products

Dairy cows are often fed with artificial hormones to increase their milk production. This has the biggest health impact on the cows, the environment, and the people who consume the milk. On the other hand, industrial dairy production is also associated with massive greenhouse gases.

