Since ancient times, fasting is an age-old process which has been passed on from generations. Fasting is done to seek a closer intimacy with God. Many people take up a regular fast for one or two days a week as a spiritual observance.

Fasting can also mean abstaining from taking certain things, either for the sake of good health or for some religious reasons. For example, some people refrain from taking salt on particular days. It is because excess salt can lead to hypertension or high blood pressure.

Some individuals who suffer with low blood pressure consume salted foods on the day of fasting. Another common kind of fast is to avoid taking cereals when only fruits are eaten.

From ayurvedic point of view, fasting causes emotional imbalances in the body, making you feel tense and irritated. Also, it acts as an antidote because it lowers the acid content in the body, which helps people to retain their sanity.

However, fasting doesn't speed up your metabolism, which might actually have a reverse effect on your body. It will slow down your metabolic processes to compromise your ability to successfully drop pounds.

Will Fasting Boost Your Metabolism?

When you limit your calorie intake, your body senses this shortage of fuel and slows down its functioning to conserve energy. Instead of an increased metabolism, you may experience a resting metabolism.

The resting metabolism is totally based on the energy the body uses for performing functions like pumping blood and breathing.

This is why low-calorie diets and fasts don't often bring positive results which you would expect.

Fasting Leads To Muscle Loss If you fast for too long, your body may start to use more than just your biceps for fuel. If you consume lesser than 800 calories a day for a long period of time during fasting, it can wreak havoc on the functioning of the heart muscle. This could lead to reduction in heart size, which subsequently leads to a slowed pulse rate, erratic rhythms, low blood pressure and eventually heart failure. Is Fasting A Good Way To Lose Fat? Fasting surely makes you lose weight at first because your stomach is emptied out and your body sheds water along with muscle tissue. But, fasting cannot be maintained for a long time for losing weight. The reason is, you will soon go back to your normal diet, and you will start gaining weight again. This will not aid in a permanent weight loss. What Hurts Metabolism? You might be motivated after completing a fasting day to continue with low-calorie foods. But, the body requires a normal intake of calories to keep your metabolism going and to continue burning fat at the same time. If you continuously consume low-calorie foods days after days, then your metabolism will start slowing down. To avoid this slow down, men should eat 1500 to 1800 calories per day. Women should consume 1200 to 1500 calories per day. Intermittent Fasting And Metabolism If you are fasting and end up with just only water or juices, it can be harmful to your health. Intermittent fasting involves carefully planned pauses in eating. This may help with weight loss. However, it is advised to not consume fewer calories in a day. A Fast Is Hard To Sustain Any kind of fasts, whether intermittent fasting or long term, hunger is what will attract you to fast foods. You might be tempted to have a pizza, burger or a cookie. So, it is necessary you know that after you break a fast, you should consume vegetables and chicken.

