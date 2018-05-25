Why Cockroach Milk Is The Next Superfood?

This might come in as a surprise to most people that cockroach milk is the new superfood and could be the next dairy alternative. It doesn't look appetising, does it? In general, insects like grasshoppers, caterpillars, beetles, spiders, ants and termites are eaten because they are considered staple sources of protein.

Pacific Beetle cockroaches are specially nutrient-filled milk crystals that could also benefit humans, according to a report in 2016. Insect milk or entomilk is already being consumed in many places. It is said that insect products have become more mainstream than ever and people around the globe consume them for protein sources, which has been going on since decades.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nation in 2013 announced people around the globe to eat more than 1900 insects. It's hard to believe, isn't it? But the main reason people consume insects is because they contain nutritional health benefits.

Angelina Jolie, the famous Hollywood actress, once shared that her kids snack on crispy crickets like Doritos. It is also a fact that some insects are as much as 80 percent protein by weight and can provide your body with essential amino acids than most animal proteins.

The insects are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids and the protein is easily digested as well.

What Are The Benefits Of Eating Insects?

Studies have shown that cricket powder can be a rich source of protein and vitamin B12. And the reason insects are popular is because they require less feed, less land, less energy and less water to produce and their production generates more environment-friendly and low environment pollutants like pesticides and greenhouse gases.

Cricket powder has decent levels of nutrients like iron and calcium too. A 3-ounce portion of dried caterpillars have more than 50 grams of protein, which is more than a chicken breast or a turkey. They also contain monounsaturated fats, vitamins and essential minerals.

Dutch researchers at the Wageningen University have said that more than 1400 types of bugs are edible. These bugs include grasshoppers, crickets, flies, beetles, moths, bees, ants, locusts, cicadas, weevils, cockroaches, worms, caterpillars, stink bugs and katydids.

In Thailand and Mexico, insects have long been on the menu in many countries, where they are enjoyed as a snack, served in tacos and considered a delicacy.

How Does Milking A Cockroach Work?

The female Pacific Beetle Cockroach produces a protein-dense fluid. These cockroaches do not lay eggs but give birth to live young ones. As the embryos start growing inside her, the female cockroach feeds them with a pale, yellow liquid milk from her brood sack. Scientists claim that this milk is hyper-nutritious and is the ultimate superfood.

They also suggest that cockroach milk is among the most nutritious and high-caloric substance on the earth. Cockroach milk is known to contain four times the protein as compared to cow's milk. It also contains essential amino acids that promote cell growth, lipids to keep the body healthy and sugars to provide energy.

