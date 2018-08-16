Green tea has immense health benefits which make it the most popular beverage. Celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli swear by drinking green tea because it aids in weight loss and flushes out the toxins from the body. But, to get most of the benefits you should know when is the best time to drink green tea.

Green tea has become popular in the health and fitness circuit so much that even gym-goers swear by the beverage. It is rich in minerals, vitamins and has anti-inflammatory properties, and lowers the risk for heart disease and certain types of cancers.

Why Is Green Tea Good For You?

Unlike other varieties of tea, green tea doesn't go through the oxidation process which makes it even more healthier. Compared to other fragrant and herbal varieties of green tea, pure green tea has long been considered a healthier alternative to other beverages, since ancient times.

Green tea has powerful properties that lower the bad cholesterol and triglycerides in the body. It also contains antioxidants like flavonoids and polyphenols that boost your immunity as well as protect against cold and flu. These antioxidants are also good for your skin and hair.

So, When Is The Best Time To Drink Green Tea?

Do Not Drink Green Tea Early In The Morning

Drinking green tea on an empty stomach in the morning can have harmful effects on the liver because of the high caffeine content in it.

A study done on dietary supplements with the extracts of green tea found that green tea, when drunk on an empty stomach, can have adverse effects on the liver. As green tea contains compounds called catechins, the amount of green tea consumed should be monitored. A higher concentration of catechins can lead to liver damage.

Drink green tea in the morning around 10 to 11 am or in the early part of the evening. Drinking at this time will boost your metabolism.

Drink Green Tea In Between Meals

You can drink a cup of green tea in between your meals, preferably two hours before or after eating to maximize your nutrient intake and absorption of iron.

If you are an anaemia patient, avoid having green tea along with your meals. According to the National Cancer Institute, the antioxidant catechins present in green tea inhibits the digestion and absorption of iron from your diet if you have it along with your meal.

Drink Green Tea Before A Workout

Before a workout, drinking green tea may aid in burning more fat simply due to the presence of caffeine. Caffeine boosts up your energy which will help you exercise for a longer period.

Drink Green Tea Two Hours Before Bedtime

If you have been treating a cup of green tea as a bedtime drink, then you should know that green tea isn't a bedtime drink. It is because the caffeine is a proven stimulant and disrupts your sleep at night. It also contains an amino acid called L-Theanine that makes you alert and concentrate better which is why it's a bad idea to drink green tea at night.

Instead drink green tea early in the evening, because this is the time your metabolism is low and drinking the tea will rev up your metabolism.

How Many Cups Of Green Tea Should You Have A Day?

According to the University of Maryland Medical Center, 2-3 cups of green tea per day or 100 to 750 mg of green tea extract per day is considered ideal. If green tea is consumed in excess, it will start eliminating all the essential elements from your body.

