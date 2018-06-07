There is a wrong notion in people's mind that you only need to swear by crash diets to lose weight. But this is absolutely wrong; one can start losing weight by having a balanced diet as well. So, what is a balanced diet and what is the weekly balanced diet chart for adults? We will explain it here in this article.

A balanced diet is a diet that provides your body with all the nutrients required in order to function properly. It is neither a crash diet or a fad diet; it is a well-planned diet that aims at covering all the important macronutrients like fat, carbohydrates, and protein along with micronutrients like vitamins and minerals. These nutrients should come from fresh fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains.

What Is The Balanced Diet Menu For Breakfast, Lunch, And Dinner?

To keep your body running correctly, you require three main meals coupled with healthy snacking to prevent cravings and overeating. Breakfast is ideally considered to be the heaviest meal of the day, followed by lunch, and dinner which should be the lightest meal. This is considered a good balanced diet.

The ideal balanced diet menu should be the following:

1. Breakfast

A good breakfast comprises three things, which are dietary fibre or carbohydrates like whole grain bread, oatmeal, etc; proteins like eggs, yogurt, milk, and sprouts; nuts like almonds, walnuts, and cashew nuts. Including these foods during breakfast will make you eat fewer calories throughout the day.

2. Lunch

Your lunch should be a mix of high-fibre whole grains, such as brown rice, starchy carbohydrates, and some good sources of proteins like paneer, pulses, fish, or chicken. Also, include some probiotic foods like yogurt or buttermilk and fibre from fresh salads to complete your meal.

3. Dinner

Your dinner should be completely light and pick foods which have a high satiety value that will keep you fuller for a longer period of time and curb midnight cravings. Your plate should be filled with vegetables to load up on vitamins and minerals.

Don't cut carbohydrates from your diet and have it in moderate quantities. You can also have healthy fats like fish and nuts for your dinner that will help in repairing muscles overnight.

4. Snacks

Snacking in the evening is the best time, but do not indulge in foods like cakes, pastries, and chips. Instead, go for fresh fruits, nuts, or a salad. Eating small and frequent meals is the ideal balanced diet for weight loss.

Good Balanced Diet For Weight Loss

Eat Poha For Breakfast

Poha is a common and popular Indian breakfast dish. It has numerous health benefits and is easily digestible. Poha being low in calories has about 76.9 per cent of carbohydrates and 23 per cent fat, which makes it the most ideal food for weight loss.

Poha is rich in fibre and therefore leaves you feeling full for a longer time and helps prevent overeating.

Drink Fruit Juices To Burn Fat

Only going on a juice diet can leave you nutritionally deficient. Instead, include juices into your diet that will boost your nutrition as well as make you lose weight in a sustained manner. Health experts recommend drinking juices of different fruits 2 to 3 times a day to get the benefits of various fruits.

Eat More Often

Starvation is not the only way to lose weight; eating more often and not skipping meals will help you to stay fit. It is advisable to eat every two hours as it keeps the metabolism high and ensures steady energy levels. Large gaps between meals leave the body in a starvation mode, lowering the BMR and hinders fat loss.

Drink Plenty Of Water

Drinking water and other liquids will make your stomach full, boost metabolism, and promote weight loss. Consume at least 3 litres of water throughout the day. If you are bored of drinking plain water, have coconut water, lime water, vegetable juices, and herbal teas.

Walking Is The Best Exercise

Doctors recommend walking as a great form of exercise for weight loss. Walking is the easiest exercise to increase physical activity and improve fitness. According to a study, chewing a gum while walking is a great way to lose the extra calories.

Avoid Sugar

Ditch the sugar if you want to cut down on those hunger pangs, that lead you to eat more junk food. These foods can cause an imbalance in the body's blood glucose levels. So eliminating sugar from your diet will help keep your hormones in check.

Load Up On Vitamin C

Vitamin C helps in detoxification of the body and it's good for the skin. How does vitamin C aid in weight loss? This vitamin catalyses fat molecules to generate energy as too little of vitamin C can increase fat reserves and waist circumference.

Sleep Well

Staying up at night can hinder your weight loss goal. A minimum of 6 to 8 hours of sleep is recommended at night for optimum weight loss. Your body burns more calories by sleeping, so it is essential that you sleep well at night and not stay awake late at night.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your loved ones.

ALSO READ: What Is Mental Health? 10 Myths And Facts About Mental Health