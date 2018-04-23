What Is A Blood Type Diet? Does It Have Any Benefits?

Your blood group holds a lot of information because it can regulate you on what your diet should look like. This article will explain about what is a blood type diet and the benefits of blood type diet.

The blood type diet is personalized based on your blood group.

What Is A Blood Type Diet?

A blood type diet is based on making health and nutrition recommendations based on your unique genetic individuality. A person's blood type is an important tool for understanding how it will react to various types of foods, habits and stressors.

There are four main blood groups, namely A, B, AB and O. These blood groups are classified depending on the inheritance of genes from one's parents. "Each blood type is determined by the presence and absence of antibodies, as well as inherited antigenic substances", according to Dr Anand Mishra, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

"Depending on the blood group, these antigens may be present in the form of proteins, carbohydrates, glycoproteins or glycolipids", he adds.

Lectin is a protein which reacts with your blood and can have a varied impact on the body, depending on what your blood group is. However, these effects aren't life threatening but they can lead to health issues.

Your immune system is efficient enough to protect you from the adverse effects of lectins within a specific blood group. That's the reason a diet suitable to your blood group can be helpful.

The Different Types Of Blood Groups

People's susceptibility to certain illnesses and medical conditions are directly related to the blood type they were born with. The study showed that O is the most common blood group in the country accounting to 37.12 percent which is closely followed by B blood group at 32.26 percent. The next blood group A is at 22.88 percent while AB was the least prevalent blood group at 7.74 percent.

How To Follow A Blood Type Diet?

The following guidelines will show you how to follow a blood type diet.

1. Blood Group O

People who have O blood group are found to have higher secretions of stomach acids like alkaline, phosphatase and lipoprotein apob48. Due to these stomach acids, they are vulnerable to digestive problems and gastric ulcers and thyroid disorders too.

A diet rich in antioxidants, probiotics and mild on spices is recommended. It includes vegetables, fruits, dairy products, chicken, egg and fish.

People should avoid having excessive caffeine, chocolate and alcohol.

2. Blood Group A

People having an A blood group are highly susceptible to diabetes and obesity. People with this blood group have lower levels of stomach acid that helps in digestion and boosts metabolism. A blood group people have a sensitive immune system, so including fish, legumes, pulses, fruits and vegetables is recommended.

They should avoid having meat and dairy products but can have them in moderate amounts.

3. Blood Group B

B blood group people have higher than normal levels of cortisol, which leads to obesity, diabetes, inflammatory diseases and autoimmune diseases. So, high-protein foods and less carbohydrates and fats is recommended. For example, egg whites and chicken should be a part of his/her diet.

These people should avoid shell fish like prawns and crabs and beef should be avoided. Consumption of alcohol is harmful.

4. Blood Group AB

AB blood group people have low levels of stomach acids and hence, they are prone to digestive issues. Their diet should be low fat dairy products and plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables. Eating small and frequent meals are recommended for these AB blood group people.

They should avoid having meat, fatty and spicy foods which take longer time to digest.

Benefits Of Blood Type diet

Depending on which blood type diet he/she follows, weight loss might also result from eating fibrous and high-protein foods. As these foods are filling and keep hunger at bay.

Regardless of what your blood type is, when processed foods are removed from you diet and consumption of healthy foods are increased, gut health and immunity is largely improved.

Improving your diet according to your blood group will help in managing headaches, asthma, pain and other health conditions.

Precautions Of Blood Type Diet

Below are some of the drawbacks of the blood type diet.

1. The blood type diet may be hard to adhere for more than a couple of months due to feelings of deprivation.

2. It doesn't consider certain food preferences.

3. The diet doesn't take medical history and allergies into consideration.

4. May contribute to certain vitamin or mineral deficiency and may recommend unnecessary supplements.

