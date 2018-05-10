What Are The Benefits Of Eating Dates In Summer?

Summers have already set in and the temperatures are soaring high. This is the time when you should load up on foods that are cooling and hydrating. Dates are known to produce heat in the body that's why it is known to be best consumed during winters. So, can you eat dates in the summer time?

Dates are considered useful in preventing abdominal cancer. People who are followers of Islam and observe fasting break their fast by eating dates along with water.

Dates are one of the sweet and versatile foods that can help in regulating the digestive process. Also, they can boost your energy levels within half an hour of consumption. An intake of 20-35 grams of dietary fibre per day is recommended by the American Cancer Society.

Did you know that consuming one date per day will help you maintain proper eye health? Yes, it is true that dates are quite effective in guarding against the problem of night blindness.

Health Benefits Of Eating Dates

1. Strengthens The Bones

The significant amount of minerals present in dates are good for strengthening the bones and fighting off painful and debilitating diseases like osteoporosis. Dates contain selenium, manganese, magnesium and copper, all of which are necessary for healthy bone development and strength. Start eating dates to give you a boost to your bones!

2. Treat Intestinal Disorders

The presence of nicotine in dates is beneficial for curing many kinds of intestinal disorders. Having dates daily will inhibit the growth of the pathological organisms. This will help stimulate the growth of friendly bacteria in the intestines. Dates contain soluble and insoluble fibres and amino acids, which can help in digestion.

3. Relieves Constipation

Do you know why dates are considered a laxative food? Because they have high levels of soluble fibre, which is essential in healthy bowel movements and thus, this prevents constipation. Soak dates in water overnight and consume them the next morning to receive the most optimal results.

4. Treats Anaemia

Dates have ample loads of iron, which make them a perfect dietary supplement for people suffering from anaemia. The high amounts of iron in dates will overcome your iron deficiency if you are anaemic. It will help in decreasing the symptoms of anaemia such as feelings of fatigue and sluggishness while increasing energy and strength.

5. Promotes Weight Gain

Dates have proteins, sugar and many essential vitamins and minerals. 1 kilogram of dates contains 3000 calories and the calories in them will help people who want to gain weight. If it's consumed with cucumber paste, it will help you in maintaining a healthy body weight.

6. Boosts Your Energy

Feeling sluggish or lethargic? Dates are rich in natural sugars like fructose, glucose and sucrose that will instantly boost your energy. If you are feeling lethargic, consume dates as an afternoon snack. Also, after a workout at the gym, you become exhausted, in such a case chewing a few dates will help you regain your energy instantly.

7. Promotes Heart Health

Dates are heart-healthy dry fruits. Being an excellent source of potassium, it will reduce the risk of stroke and heart-related diseases. Also, consuming dates will reduce the levels of LDL cholesterol in the body, which causes weight gain and cardiovascular diseases. Have dates twice a week to keep your heart healthy.

8. Maintains A Proper Nervous System

The presence of vitamins in dates is good for maintaining a proper nervous system. Potassium being one of the main ingredient promotes a healthy and responsive nervous system. It also makes your brain alert, so it is wonderful for people who want to keep their mind sharp.

9. Treats Diarrhoea

Ripe dates contain potassium, which can effectively control diarrhoea. They are easy to digest and can also cure chronic diarrhoea. It is due to the soluble fibre in them that can help relieve you from diarrhoea.

How Many Dates To Eat Per Day?

Since dates can make you gain weight, people who are on a weight loss diet plan should consume dates in moderate quantities. You can have 3-4 dates once or twice a week.

Can You Eat Dates In Summer?

Considering the fact that dates produce a lot of heat in the body. It is generally recommended to not have more than two to three pieces. If a person is suffering with an iron deficiency, then he or she can consume more than two to three pieces of it a day. However, dates can be a perfect food for the summers, but having it in moderate quantities is the key. Prefer a balanced approach when eating dates in summer.

