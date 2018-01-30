Top 13 Vitamin B6-rich Foods To Include In Your Diet

2. Meat

Poultry meat such as turkey and chicken supply a good amount of vitamin B6. Beef also contains high concentrations of this vitamin B6, besides various other nutrients. Have meat once or twice a week to reduce vitamin B6 deficiency.

3. Salmon

Salmon is one of the fish that contains vitamin B6, which is important for maintaining a good adrenal health. The adrenal glands produce important hormones, including cortisol, adrenalin, and aldosterone. These hormones help regulate blood pressure and work to control blood pressure.

4. Eggs

Two eggs provide 10 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin B6. Eggs are versatile and are loaded with numerous nutrients and protein. You can have eggs for breakfast, lunch or dinner and cook it whichever way you want.

5. Chicken Liver

Chicken liver is a highly nutritious food and a great source of protein, folate, vitamin A, vitamin B6 and vitamin B12. Vitamin B6 helps your body to break down the protein and use it more efficiently. Chicken liver is tasty and delicious and it is very easy to cook.

6. Carrots

A medium-sized carrot supplies vitamin B6, fibre and high amounts of vitamin A. Vitamin B6 aids in forming a protein sheath around your nerve cells. Increase your vitamin B6 intake by eating carrots in raw, cooked or in a liquefied form.

7. Spinach

Spinach contains vitamin B6 that helps to make antibodies which wards away infections and diseases. This green leafy vegetable is also high in other vitamins like vitamins A and C. Spinach also contains iron that is required for the formation of new blood cells.

8. Sweet Potato

Sweet potato is a very nutritious food. A medium-sized sweet potato supplies 15 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin B6. It also contains a lot of fibre, vitamin A and magnesium. Vitamin B6 helps the body to regulate glycogen, which is stored as energy in the body.

9. Green Peas

Green peas are rich in vitamins A and C and are full of fibre. They are also packed with high amounts of vitamin B6. Including peas in your diet can lower the risk of vitamin B6 deficiency. You can either have them boiled or in a cooked form.

10. Beans And Legumes

Incorporating beans and legumes in your diet is a great way to keep up your vitamin B6 levels in your body. Include kidney beans, chickpeas, soya beans and lentils in your diet to get your daily dose of vitamin B6.

11. Bananas

Bananas are packed with vitamin B6, which helps in the production of serotonin, the chemicals which help with nerve function and the transmission of signals within your brain. 100 grams of banana provides 0.30 mg of vitamin B6.

12. Nuts And Seeds

Seeds such as sesame seeds and sunflower seeds contain high amounts of vitamin B6. A cup of sunflower seeds contains 1.1 mg of vitamin B6 and adding them in your salads will increase the intake of vitamin B6. Cashews, pistachios and peanuts are also rich sources of vitamin B6.

13. Avocado

Avocado is packed with nutrients and it is a delicious fruit to eat as well. Avocados are high in vitamin B6 and vitamin C, which makes it one of the nutritious foods. It also has fibre and healthy fats and you can add them in salads or you can make a guacamole out of them.