Top 10 Foods High In Sulphur

Sulphur is a vital mineral, which is important in the proper functioning of the body tissues and plays several crucial roles in the body. Sulphur helps the body in resisting bacteria and protects against toxic substances. This mineral is necessary for the proper development of connective tissues and helps the skin in maintaining structural integrity.

Sulphur also plays a major role in functioning of the joint cartilage and liver metabolism. Not many people know that sulphur helps to build amino acids and vitamins and is critical to the healthy development of bones, nerve cells and tissues.

Sulphur deficiency could lead to reduced protein synthesis. A sulphur-containing amino acid called cystenine is needed for making glutathione, which works as a potent antioxidant that protects the cells from any damage.

Sulphur can be obtained from the foods that are rich in it. So, read on to know more about the foods that are high in sulphur.

1. Eggs

Eggs are not only rich in protein, they are also high in sulphur which is mostly present in the white portion of the egg. The egg yolk contains 0.016 milligram of sulphur and the white contains 0.195 mg. Have boiled eggs or poached eggs to get the maximum amount of this mineral.

2. Allium Vegetables Allium-containing vegetables are mostly garlic, onions, leeks and chives that contain organic compounds, which contain sulphur. These organic compounds inhibit the formation of cancer cells in the colon, lungs and oesophagus and it acts as a cancer-preventive agent in the body. 3. Flax Seeds Flax seeds contain health-giving properties that prevent infectious diseases. Flax seed is high in sulphur and omega-3 fatty acids. The sulphur-containing amino acids present in flax seeds are crucial for the proper functioning of the brain and liver. 4. Walnuts Walnuts are one of the best known foods for the brain. They contain sulphur and other essential minerals that help in lowering the bad cholesterol, improve metabolism and prevent diabetes. Walnuts also contain vitamin K, vitamin A, vitamin C and other essential vitamins. 5. Red Meat Most of the meats contain sulphur, but red meat like beef and mutton in particular are high in sulphur. Fish and chicken are also an excellent source of sulphur. Try including red meat once in a week in your diet to get an increased amount of sulphur. 6. Legumes Many legumes are excellent sources of sulphur. Lentils, dried beans, and soy beans are rich in sulphur. These legumes help in maintaining healthy skin and preserve the body's cells. Sulphur works along with other enzymes and helps bring about certain chemical reactions in the body. 7. Cruciferous Vegetables Broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage and turnips are some of the cruciferous vegetables that contain high amounts of sulphur. Sulphur present in cruciferous vegetables prevents certain types of cancer in the body. 8. Dairy Products Dairy products like cheese, milk, yogurt and sour cream contain sulphur in suitable amounts. They help in proper development of the connective tissues and joints. Include dairy products in your diet to prevent sulphur deficiency. 9. Fruits You will be amazed to know that fruits also contain sulphur. Not all fruits contain sulphur, but only a few of them like bananas, watermelon and coconut are all rich in sulphur. So, boost your sulphur intake by consuming these fruits. 10. Seafood Seafood like scallops, lobster, crab, etc., are all loaded with sulphur in high quantities. 10 steamed scallops contain 510 mg of sulphur. If you love seafood, you needn't worry. But those who are allergic to seafood can have red meat as an option.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your loved ones.

ALSO READ: Expert Interview: Childhood Cancer Awareness In India On The International Childhood Cancer Day