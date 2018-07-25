7 Incredible Health Benefits Of Acai Berries You Didn't Know

Acai berry, a Brazilian fruit packed with nutrition, have been gaining popularity in the recent years. They are known to have powerful health benefits from increasing libido to promoting weight loss.

Acai berries are 1-inch fruits that grow on acai palm trees in the rainforests of Central and South America. These berries have a dark purple skin and yellow flesh and has a large seed.

To make these berries edible, they are soaked to soften the tough outer skin and mashed to make a paste.

Fresh acai berries are known to have a short shelf life and they are not available outside apart from where they are grown. It is exported as supplements, dried powder, and frozen fruit purée.

Nutritional Value Of Acai Berries

Acai berries has an array of vitamins like vitamin A, vitamin C and minerals like copper, manganese, calcium, and iron. In addition, it also contains protein, fat, carbohydrates, fibre and zero cholesterol.

Powerful Health Benefits Of Acai Berries

The health benefits of acai berries range from losing weight to digestion and protecting against heart disease and diabetes. Check them out here.

1. Very High In Antioxidants

Antioxidants are necessary to neutralize the damaging effects of free radicals in the body. Free radicals can damage the cells of the body and can lead to a number of diseases like heart disease, cancer and diabetes. Acai berries have an incredibly high amount of antioxidants that can prevent the free radicals from attacking the body. Also, these antioxidants inhibit the growth of harmful organisms and aids in detoxifying the body.

2. Boosts Weight Loss

A lot of acai berry supplements are found in the market today that are claimed to be beneficial for losing weight. Though, acai berries are loaded with nutrients, they aren't enough to boost weight loss. Research shows that the presence of fatty acids and fibre present in acai berries rev up your metabolism, decrease cravings and thereby boosts fat burning.

Having acai berries along with a healthy diet can double up the chances of weight loss.

3. Boosts Cognitive Function

Foods rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory polyphenolic compounds may reduce the risk of Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease.

Acai berries contain the antioxidant anthocyanin in abundance, this may lower oxidative stress and inflammation, thus promoting brain health. Anthocyanins improve your memory and inhibit neuroinflammation and improves blood flow to the brain.

4. Has Anti-cancerous Properties

The antioxidants anthocyanins are also known to have anticarcinogenic activities that prevents cancer cell proliferation and cancer cell invasion. Consuming acai berries daily could help you prevent several types of cancers, especially colon and breast cancer.

5. Promotes Heart Health

Regular consumption of acai berries can reduce the risk of heart attack by 32 percent in young and middle aged-women. It is due to the fibre and heart-healthy fats that increase HDL (good) cholesterol and decrease LDL (bad) cholesterol. This could significantly lower the risk of cardiovascular disease.

6. Increases Energy levels

Acai berries are high in proteins, fats and carbohydrates that will increase your energy levels. Also, surprisingly this berry is termed as 'Amazon rainforest viagra' since it enhances sex drive and increases libido.

7. Helps In Hair Growth

Acai berries are rich in proteins, omega 3 fatty acids, and omega 6 fatty acids and a wide range of vitamins like A, B complex, E and C. All these nutrients are required for hair growth.

What Are The Side Effects Of Acai Berries?

The powerful antioxidant activity of acai berries can interfere with the action of chemotherapy drugs. Acai berries should not be consumed by underweight people since it might suppress their appetite. Consumption of bad quality acai berry supplements can cause heart problems. Avoid over-consuming acai berries as it may cause diarrhoea, headaches, reduced vision, and irritation in the intestinal tract.

How To Use Acai Berry In Your Diet?

These are the following ways to add acai berry in your diet:

Add acai berries in your breakfast meal. For instance, in a bowl of oatmeal or as a topping on pancakes.

Acai juice can be used in cooking in the form of sauces, marinades and salad dressings.

You can have the acai pulp as a snack by adding it in a bowl of yogurt or you can blend it with milk to make a healthy smoothie.

How To Store Acai Berries

It's best to consume the berries in their natural form; one may also refrigerate it and consume them within 1 week.

