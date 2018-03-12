How Many Grams Of Protein A Woman Needs Per Day?

As we all know, the intake of nutritious food is the prime source of fitness. Being a woman, with multiple chores assigned to her in the daily life, both in the professional as well as the personal front, it is essential that she takes utmost care of her health. When talking about nutritious food, one can never skip the intake of protein.

Protein is extremely important for the body. It helps to build and repair tissues. It is also used to form enzymes and hormones in the body. Protein also serves to be the building block of muscles, bones, skin, cartilage and blood.

Every cell in the human body contains protein. Hence, being one of the most important nutrients that should not be skipped in your diet. Every woman desires to be fit and have a good physical body. To achieve and maintain this, it is recommended that you consider the proper intake of protein through meals.

How Much Protein Is Essential For You?

According to the recommendations by the US Department of Agriculture, it has been found that every adult woman should maintain the intake of minimum 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of her body weight, each day. Doing the math, you can see that a woman weighing about 59 kilograms should consume minimum 48 grams of protein.

The Power Of Protein Can Help You Stay Fit

Apart from just its satiating power, protein does a lot more for the body's tissues, muscles and bones. It could be difficult for an average-sized woman to actually understand the recommended dose of protein and how to incorporate the exact, required amount in her diet. To understand the basic calculation, you could consider the following:

• If you are a woman who has a lifestyle with a sedentary level of activity, then to know the amount of protein (in grams) that you need to consume, you would need to multiply your weight (in pounds) with 0.4.

• If you are a woman who follows an active lifestyle, then to know the amount of protein (in grams) that you need to consume, you would need to multiply your weight (in pounds) with 0.6.

• If you are a woman practising athletics, then to know the amount of protein (in grams) that you need to consume, you would need to multiply your weight (in pounds) with 0.75.

• If you are a woman who is a light body-builder, then to know the amount of protein (in grams) that you need to consume, you would need to multiply your weight (in pounds) with 0.85.

It has been observed that if women, especially the ones involved in intense workouts, eat a diet that is high in protein content, then they are most likely to gain more muscle compared to women who eat a diet that is low in protein. In spite of consuming more calories through protein daily, studies have shown that such women end up losing more body fat compared to their counterparts who consume a low-calorie diet.

Best Sources Of Protein

It is essential to know that you will need to incorporate all the nine important amino acids in your diet to achieve the complete recommended dose of protein. Meat, eggs, fish, dairy products and soybeans are considered to be the best sources of protein.

One cup of lentils will be able to provide you with 17 grams of protein. Around 180 mL of plain yogurt can provide 15 grams of protein. 3/4th cup of soybeans will provide 21 grams of protein. 3/4th cup, diced, roasted chicken will be able to provide you with 32 grams of protein.

In short, if your prime goal is to have a lean body and lose body fat, then apart from just involving yourself in a resistance-training program, you should also pay attention towards your protein intake. Ensuring that you consume a meal that is high in protein can guarantee you a fit and lean body.

