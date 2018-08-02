Here's Why You Should Never Do A Juice Cleanse

Are you thinking of going on a juice cleanse diet in order to lose weight or to keep yourself healthy? Juice cleanses can look attractive (bright in colour) but it's not at all smart to go on this diet. You may ask why? In this article, we will explain the reasons why juice cleanse is bad for you.

What Is A Juice Cleanse?

Juice cleanse is a detox diet which lasts from a few days to several weeks. During this period, you consume only vegetable and fruit juices to obtain nutrition and abstain from solid food. This can have a sudden negative impact on your body, for instance, low blood pressure as you are drastically reducing your food intake.

Though, things might go smoothly when you first start it, it would have only short-term benefits. This would jeopardize your health and you would experience the side effects such as headaches, fatigue, hunger pangs, moodiness, stomach pain and difficulty in thinking.

Therefore, before you embark on your juice cleanse journey, you should know why you should never do a juice cleanse.

1. Long-term Weight Loss Is Unlikely

There is no doubt about the fact that juice cleanses can help in weight loss, but the effective results won't last once you stop it. Because this cleanse diet is for a certain period of time. On the other hand, your body is receiving fewer calories during a cleanse which can make your metabolism sluggish. So, when you return to your normal eating habits, there are higher chances that you gain weight.

2. Your Body Will Receive Less Amount Of Fibre

When you are on a juice cleanse, you will never feel full and that is because the juicing process strips the vegetables and fruits of their fibre content. Fibre is the most important nutrient which should be a part of your balanced diet. It aids your digestive system to process foods and absorb nutrients, and keeps your tummy satisfied and full.

3. You Will Lose Muscle Mass

Another drawback of juice cleanse is that it lacks protein, which are the building blocks of the body. As you start missing out on protein, you will lose muscle mass and fat eventually. The weight that you lose during a juice cleanse is just your water weight.

4. The Cleansing Will Not Help In Detoxification

By going on a juice cleanse diet, complete detoxification of the body won't happen. Include fruits, whole grains, vegetables, beans, nuts, seeds and lean proteins in your healthy diet and focus on clean eating. Consuming the right kind of foods is the way to effectively detoxify your liver and kidneys.

5. It Lacks Essential Nutrients

When you drink a glass each of fruit and vegetable juices, you might be wondering that you are getting enough essential nutrients. But, the truth is juices lack a variety of nutrients like healthy fat, protein and carbohydrates. These nutrients can actually help you in keeping you full and maintaining your overall health.

Important Things To Remember While Going On A Juice Cleanse Diet

If you want to go on a juice diet, make it healthy by incorporating protein, fats, dairy products, whole vegetables and fruits in your daily diet. In this way you can keep your diet balanced and healthy.

Also, you may want to consider blending instead of juicing as blending the fruits and vegetables will make your drink more healthy with fibre and phytonutrients.

Drink freshly squeezed juice as soon as you make it so that you can avoid the development of harmful bacteria.

