Tiger Nuts Benefit Your Health In These 7 Ways!

If you are someone who loves nuts, then you would definitely be familiar with popular nuts such as almonds, cashews, pistachios, etc.

Well, the good news is that there are a number of other lesser known nuts which are very nutritious as well as tasty!

If we want our health to benefit from natural ingredients, we must make a conscious effort to know more about the numerous natural ingredients available and their health benefits.

A number of natural ingredients has the ability to not only treat certain diseases but also prevent them.

In fact, India is the land of Ayurveda, which is an alternate form of medical science, that uses natural ingredients to prepare remedies to improve our health. As we know, nuts are extremely healthy, nutritious and also make for great snacks for people trying to eat healthy.

So, here are a few facts and health benefits of these lesser known nuts - tiger nuts!

What Are Tiger Nuts?

Firstly, tiger nuts may be called 'nuts', because of their appearance, but in reality, they are a form of tubers grown under the soil surface, just like groundnuts and potatoes!

Hence tiger nuts are also called as 'earth almonds', as they grow under the soil surface. It is said that these nuts have been used since times immemorial, as evidence of their usage has been found by archaeologists even during the Paleolithic era.

Tiger nuts were mainly used in the preparation of natural remedies to treat various diseases, as they possess certain medicinal properties.

Nutritional Value Of Tiger Nuts

About 40 g of raw tiger nuts contain:

• 120 calories,

• 27 g of carbohydrates

• 10 g of fibre, 2 g of protein

• 8 g of fat

• 1.8 mg of iron

• 28 mg of magnesium

• 215 mg of potassium

• 1.1 mg of zinc

• 0.1 mg of vitamin B6.

Quantity Of Tiger Nuts To Be Consumed

Health experts have stated that, consuming anywhere around 20 g to 40 g (quarter cup) of tiger nuts every day is healthy and allows you to get your daily nutritional requirements needed for good health.

Health Benefits Of Tiger Nuts

1. Comes with antibacterial properties

2. Improves heart health

3. Controls diabetes

4. Improves male libido

5. Strengthens bones

6. Improves muscles health

7. Boosts digestion

1. Comes With Antibacterial Properties

Research studies have found that consuming tiger nuts on a regular basis can help prevent bacterial infections, as it comes with antibacterial properties which can kill bacteria.

2. Improves Heart Health

As tiger nuts have the ability to lower the bad cholesterol levels (LDL levels) in the body, they can not only keep your cholesterol levels healthy but also improve heart health and prevent heart diseases, as most of the heart diseases are caused due to high cholesterol.

3. Controls Diabetes

As tiger nuts are high in insoluble fibre content, they can help regulate the blood sugar levels in diabetic patients, thus aiding them to keep the diabetes under control and lead a normal life.

4. Improves Male Libido

A research study conducted in 2015, concluded that tiger nuts have the ability to improve the sex drive or libido, in men, as the minerals in tiger nuts have the ability to improve the testosterone levels, which enable sexual performance. These nuts can also treat erectile dysfunction.

5. Strengthens Bones

As tiger nuts are rich in protein and magnesium, they have the ability to improve the health of your bones and strengthen them, thus keeping you more active and preventing diseases such as osteoporosis.

6. Improves Muscles Health

Tiger nuts are rich in potassium. This mineral is very much essential to keep up the health of the muscles, so, consuming tiger nuts on a regular basis can help prevent muscle soreness, muscle cramps and muscle contractions, effectively.

7. Boosts Digestion

The various minerals, along with fibre, present in tiger nuts, have the ability to improve your digestive health, by keeping the secretions of digestive acids under control while preventing, gas, bloating and constipation.