Here Are The 11 Best Foods To Eat At Night

What do you answer when someone asks you, 'What's cooking for dinner'? You probably say, 'Ah! Nothing much'. Well not only you but there are many people out there who find it a trouble in thinking 'what to eat for dinner'? This article will solve that problem for you as we will be writing about the best foods to eat at night.

Choosing a healthy night-time food can sometimes become more complicated. You might want to eat healthy foods but don't want to go overboard on sugar and salty foods, which can disrupt your sleep at night.

Night is the time when your muscles and tissues start working and repairing themselves while the whole day the body goes through a turmoil.

The natural foods should be chosen that offer sleep-inducing help with vitamin B6, tryptophan, and a combination of complex protein and carbohydrates.

Let's have a look at the healthy foods to eat at night.

1. Load Up On Leafy Green Vegetables

Did you know calcium aids your body use tryptophan to build melatonin? Melatonin is a hormone that helps induce sleep naturally. Dairy products undoubtedly have calcium, but dark leafy green vegetables also provide generous amounts of this mineral. Dark green leafy vegetables such as spinach, kale, and mustard greens are especially best foods to eat at night.

2. Double Up On Oatmeal

Oatmeal has more benefits than most of the cereals that you have for morning breakfast. Oats are an excellent source of complex carbohydrates which take a longer time to digest, thus keeping you fuller and not craving for a midnight snack. Also, having oatmeal can give you a good night's sleep because of the combination of complex carbohydrates and protein that produces serotonin. This hormone can stimulate melatonin production.

Have oatmeal with skimmed milk or plain non-fat yogurt.

3. Go The Fishy Way

It is recommended that eating 8 ounces of fish or any other seafood every week at night is the best time. Because fishes are a great source of vitamin B6, another nutrient that helps the body produce melatonin. Some of the fishes that contain vitamin B6 are salmon, tuna, and halibut. Fishes are also rich in omega 3 fatty acids.

4. Go Bananas

Get your daily dose of potassium and magnesium by having bananas. Having bananas before bedtime can easily let you enter into a sleepy state by helping with muscle relaxation. In a noted study, it was found that magnesium had a positive effect on the quality of sleep in adults who have a problem with insomnia. These fruits also contain tryptophan that bring on the natural calming effects, induce sleep, fight anxiety, and help to burn body fat.

5. Get High On Poultry

Do you love eating meat? Then having this food at night will help you. How? Tryptophan is an amino acid found in most meats which has powerful sleep-inducing effects. A recent study found that just eating chicken or three ounces of lean turkey meat will increase your hours of sleep. To enhance your deep sleep more, pair a tryptophan-rich food with a carbohydrate-rich food like brown rice.

6. Have A Good Sleep With Almonds

Did you know almonds are the best foods for sleep? Almonds are great when it comes to relaxing your muscles. They are high in magnesium and calcium; this combination works together that calms the body and relaxes the muscles. Calcium plays a vital role by helping the brain convert the tryptophan into melatonin. Another reason of having soaked almonds in the morning!

7. Cottage Cheese

People who don't find time to eat at night due to their busy schedules and only have a piece of bread and butter is not a good idea. Going to sleep with a rumbling belly is not good for your body. If you have tight busy schedules cottage cheese is an easy option. You can just mix cottage cheese with hummus and spread it on a chapatti or bread and savour it. This will not only keep your hunger at bay but also will boost your sleep.

8. Cherries

A study published in the European Journal of Nutrition found that people who drank cherry juice a day had a more sound sleep. It is because cherries have a natural sleep aid due to their melatonin content. Melatonin will help you in sleeping longer. Additionally, cherries are brimmed with antioxidants, reduce inflammation, relieve arthritis pain, reduce belly fat, and lower the risk of stroke.

Surprising Benefits Of Eating At Night

Having low glycemic index foods will lower your blood sugar. Have your dinner plate filled with lentils, black beans, sweet potatoes, chicken breast, salmon, etc.

Eating carbohydrates at night will control your midnight hunger pangs. Eating carbs at night will help you control your appetite.

Having protein-rich foods before bed will help your body to build muscles. While you are asleep the body doesn't stop working.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your loved ones.

ALSO READ: International Sushi Day: Is Eating Sushi Healthy?