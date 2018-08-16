This Is The Post-Cancer Diet That Manisha Koirala Follows!

"Cancer is not the death sentence, there is hope," - Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala, the 90s diva of Bollywood had ovarian cancer and had to undergo treatment to cure it. She is an inspiration to all cancer survivors. Post her cancer journey, she started sharing healthy food and lifestyle habits on her Instagram profile. Today on her birthday, we will bring to you the diet that she follows which she revealed in an interview.

Manisha underwent a gruelling treatment for cancer for six months in the USA. Since 2015, she is completely free from the disease and returned to work in films. She once said in an interview that she follows an alkaline diet which helps in eliminating acid from the body.

What Is An Alkaline Diet?

The alkaline diet is also called as alkaline ash diet or acid-alkaline diet. The diet is used to enhance health by emphasising on fresh fruits and vegetables.

The alkaline diet works in such a way that the body burns the food and turns it into energy leaving an ash residue. This ash makes the body's pH more alkaline.

The diet is considered healthy because it is based on real and unprocessed foods.

Potential Renal Acid Load (PRAL) is a measure to analyze foods and determine the acid or base load of each food on the body. A PRAL score which is negative suggests that the food is alkaline. A positive PRAL score suggests that the food is acidic.

How To Follow An Alkaline Diet: List Of Foods To Eat And Avoid

Foods To Eat On An Alkaline Diet

The following foods are recommended as part of the alkaline diet. Check out the foods and their PRAL scores.

Fruits with negative PRAL:

1. Apples -2.2

2. Apricots -4.8

3. Black currants -6.5

4. Lemon juice -2.5

5. Oranges -2.7

6. Peaches -2.4

7. Pears -2.9

8. Raisins -21

9. Strawberries -2.2

10. Watermelon -1.9

Vegetables with negative PRAL:

1. Asparagus -0.4

2. Broccoli -1.2

3. Carrots -4.9

4. Celery -5.2

5. Cucumber -0.8

6. Green beans -3.1

7. Lettuce -2.5

8. Potatoes -4.0

9. Spinach -14.0

10. Tomatoes -3.1

Beverages with negative PRAL:

1. Coffee -1.4

2. Red wine -2.4

3. White wine -1.2

4. Unsweetened apple juice -2.2

5. Unsweetened orange juice -2.9

6. Unsweetened lemon juice -2.5

Sweets with negative PRAL:

1. Honey have -0.3

The Following Foods Are Acidic

The consumption of the following foods should be minimized if you are following an alkaline diet. Check out their PRAL scores (positive).

Meat products:

1. Beef 7.8

2. Chicken 8.7

3. Pork 7.9

4. Salami 11.6

5. Turkey 9.9

Fish and seafood:

1. Cod 7.1

2. Trout 10.8

Dairy products and eggs:

1. Cheddar cheese 26.4

2. Plain cottage cheese 8.7

3. Eggs 8.2

4. Egg whites 1.1

5. Vanilla ice cream 0.6

6. Whole milk 0.7

7. Plain yogurt 1.5

Grain products:

1. White bread 3.7

2. Whole wheat bread 1.8

3. Brown rice 12.5

4. Spaghetti 6.5

5. White flour 8.2

Nuts:

1. Peanuts 8.3

2. Walnuts 6.8

Beans and legumes:

1. Lentils 3.5

What Are The Benefits Of An Alkaline Diet?

Research shows that an alkaline diet has the following benefits:

1. Protects Against Chronic Kidney Disease

In a study published in the American Journal of Nephrology, it is said that a higher dietary acid load was linked to a higher risk of developing chronic kidney disease. On the other hand, a higher intake of magnesium and vegetable sources of protein is known to protect against chronic kidney disease.

2. Preserves Muscle Mass

A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that alkaline diet may help preserve muscle mass as you age. A high intake of potassium-rich foods is recommended as it may help in maintaining muscle mass as you grow older.

3. Reduces Osteoporosis

Some research study suggests that following an alkaline diet can lower the risk of osteoporosis. Osteoporosis is common among post-menopausal women which may increase the risk of fracture.

Manisha Koirala Post Cancer Diet: Here's What She Eats Throughout The Day

1. Her staple diet is fresh fruits that helps her regain her strength, rebuilds tissues and makes her feel better overall.

2. The limit of sugar intake should be reduced and instead indulge in gur (jaggery).

3. In a post-cancer diet, one should minimize eating red meat to just 3 to 4 servings a week.

4. Cancer survivors should eat at least two and a half cups of fresh vegetables and fruits daily. Eat a lot of high-fibre foods like whole-grain cereals and breads.

5. Some of the cancer-fighting fruits she suggested are strawberry, orange, grapes and avocado.

6. The cancer-fighting vegetables are cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage and tomatoes.

