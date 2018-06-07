Did You Know These Nutrition Facts Of Rice?

Rice is a starchy grain and is a staple food of Indians. Rice is versatile in nature and it has an ability to adapt to any flavour and seasoning. Rice is a valued food item, so in this article we will be writing about the nutrition facts of rice.

Rice is added to almost any type of cuisine. It has a soft texture that adds substance to meals and complements multiple types of meal plans.

According to the Rice Association, there are different types of rice, such as long grain rice, long grain white rice, whole grain rice, Basmati rice, Jasmine rice, the aromatics, and Japonica rice.

Some other varieties of rice are Arborio rice, sticky rice, brown rice, wild rice, and Wild Pecan rice.

Let's have a look at the nutrition facts of rice.

1. Fibre

Brown rice contains 1.8 per cent of fibre, while white rice has 0.3 per cent of fibre. One cup of boiled brown rice has 3.5 grams of fibre. Resistant starch is found in both the rice and this starch helps feed the beneficial bacteria in the gut, thus stimulating their growth.

2. Vitamins And Minerals

Many vitamins and minerals are present in brown rice, not in white rice. Vitamins and minerals like manganese, selenium, thiamine, niacin, magnesium, and copper are present in brown rice. Thiamine is a B vitamin that helps with carbohydrate metabolism, and magnesium helps in hundreds of enzyme reactions involved in the synthesis of DNA. Manganese assists in carbohydrate and protein metabolism.

3. Carbohydrates

Carbohydrates present in the rice are mainly in the form of starch. It accounts for up to 90 per cent of the total dry weight and 87 per cent of the total caloric content. Starch is made up of long chains of glucose known as amylose and amylopectin. Rice like Basmati rice is high in amylose that does not stick together after cooking. Rice which has amylopectin is sticky after cooking.

4. Other Plant Compounds

Pigmented rice which are the red-grained varieties are rich in antioxidants. Phytic acid is an antioxidant found in brown rice. Lignans are found in rice bran; ferulic acid is also another strong antioxidant found in rice bran and 2-acetyl 1-pyrroline (2AP) is responsible for the taste and smell of scented rice such as Jasmine rice and Basmati rice.

How Does Rice Increase Metabolism?

Rice is incorporated into most meal plans. The best way to eat rice is to manage your portion. If rice is the only meal you are having, keep your portion to about two-third cup to three-fourth cup cooked rice.

Eating large quantities of rice can lead you to consume excess calories and carbohydrates. Carbohydrates are converted into glucose and any excess is stored as fat in the body.

Processed and refined carbohydrates can raise your blood sugar quickly, resulting in an increase in insulin levels. For diabetic patients this could be problematic. Short grain rice has high glycemic index which means it raises your blood sugar faster.

How To Store Rice?

Store white rice in an airtight container in a cool, dry place with a temperature of 70 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Brown rice can be stored for six months in a cool and dry place. Once rice is cooked, store it in the refrigerator and use it within two days, if left more time than that it may go bad.

Healthy Ways To Cook Rice

The standard ratio of cooking rice is two parts liquid in one part of rice and this can vary depending on the type of rice. You can prepare rice as a side dish, accompanied by vegetables, curries or soups; rice is also used in making puddings and other sweet dishes.

