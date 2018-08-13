From Treating Ulcers To Fighting Cancer, Brinjal And Its Many Health Benefits

Eggplant, commonly known as brinjal, is a widely popular and a versatile vegetable used in a variety of cuisines. Brinjals are usually of two types - Asian Brinjals and Western Brinjals. Brinjals are very nutritious and today, we will be writing about the nutrition facts and health benefits of brinjal or eggplant.

Some Interesting Facts About Brinjals

Brinjal comes in a range of shapes, sizes and colours and not only in purple.

Steaming, roasting, baking, frying and boiling are the many cooking methods. But steaming brinjal preserves the antioxidant levels most effectively.

The presence of anthocyanins in brinjal may protect heart health.

Nasunin, another compound found in brinjal, is known to improve blood flow to the brain.

Nutrition Facts Of Brinjal

Brinjal is a firm vegetable with a bunch of tiny seeds inside and these seeds are edible and healthy. Being high in water content, brinjal is considered to be a natural diuretic and laxative.

Brinjals contain several nutrients like zinc, phosphorous, iron, calcium, and B complex vitamins like vitamin B1, B2, B3 and B6.

According to Medical News Today, one cup of cooked brinjal weighing around 99 g contains 35 calories, 0.82 g of protein, 8.64 g of carbohydrates, 0.23 g of fat, 2.5 g of dietary fibre, 6 mg of calcium, 1 mg of sodium, 188 mg of potassium, 0.12 mg of zinc, 1.3 mg of vitamin C, 0.25 mg of iron, 11 mg of magnesium, 14 mcg of folate, 15 mg of phosphorous, 85 mcg of vitamin B6 and 2.9 mcg of vitamin K.

Brinjal skin is rich in fibre, potassium, magnesium and antioxidants.

Health Benefits Of Brinjals

1. Reduces The Risk Of Heart Disease

According to some studies, the antioxidants in brinjal may help to reduce the risk of heart disease. Consumption of brinjal will lower the levels of bad (LDL) cholesterol and triglycerides, these are the major causes of heart disease. So, consume brinjals more often for better heart health.

2. Controls Blood Sugar

Brinjals are high in fibre which can lower blood sugar by slowing the rate of digestion and absorption of sugar in the body. This slow absorption keeps your blood sugar levels steady and prevents a spike in blood sugar.

Also, researchers say that the presence of polyphenols in brinjals may reduce the absorption of sugar and increase insulin secretion.

3. Helps In Managing Weight

Brinjals are high in fibre and low in calories which make them a perfect food for weight loss. The presence of fibre in brinjals promotes fullness and satiety, thereby reducing the intake of calories.

4. Aids In Fighting Cancer

Brinjals are known to have 13 types of phenolic compounds which have the potent ability to fight cancer. They also contain solasodine rhamnosyl glycosides which may aid in cancer treatment, according to test tube studies.

In addition, nasunin, which is a phytonutrient and antioxidant that is found in brinjals, can help in fighting cancer.

Can Brinjal Treat Different Health Problems?

Yes, they can! Apart from using brinjals in cooking, you can use them for different health purposes. So, here are the brinjal home remedies.

1. Brinjal, Pineapple & Radish For Losing Weight

Add 1 chopped brinjal, 3 chopped radishes and 1 slice of pineapple in a blender with a little bit of water.

Drink this every morning after waking up on an empty stomach.

2. Brinjal And Cucumber To Lower Triglycerides

Chop half an brinjal and 1 cucumber and add it in a blender with a little bit of water.

Strain the liquid and drink every morning before breakfast for 15 days straight.

3. Brinjal For Hypertension

Chop 1 brinjal and add it in the blender.

Process it well and strain and drink it in the morning for 10 days.

4. Brinjal And Seaweed for Painful Ulcers

Take 1 tablespoon of seaweed, a pinch of salt, and 2 tablespoons of brinjal powder.

Store these ingredients in a glass container and stir it well.

Dilute the mixture with half a cup of water.

Drink this once a day on an empty stomach.

For more must-try brinjal recipes, check out the link below.

