Bored Of Green And Black Tea? Try Blue Tea With Its Miraculous Health Benefits

Are you bored of drinking black tea or green tea? Try this new blue tea for natural weight loss. This variety of blue tea has plenty of health benefits too.

What Is Blue Tea?

It is derived from a South East Asian plant known as clitoria ternatea. The tea is free of caffeine and boasts of myriad health benefits.

Blue tea is made from butterfly pea flowers and has been enjoyed for centuries in Vietnam, Bali, Malaysia, and Thailand. The flowers are also used in cooking and used as a medicine for treating inflammation, eye disease, etc.

In Chinese medicine, blue pea flowers are said to improve vitality and increase libido and in Ayurvedic medicine, blue pea flowers are used for enhancing memory and contain anti-stress and anti-depressant properties.

Read on to know the health benefits of blue tea.

1. Rich In Antioxidants

One of the most important benefits of blue tea is that it's loaded with antioxidants. These antioxidants called proanthocyanidins may help prevent and repair cellular damage from free oxygen radicals.

The antioxidants also prevent premature ageing and are great for the skin and hair. Blue tea is packed with various vitamins and minerals that will help keep your skin and hair in good condition.

2. Has Anti-ageing Properties

Blue tea is known to have anti-glycation properties that is amazing for your skin, thus preventing the skin from ageing. In addition, blue tea contains flavonoids which boost collagen production which accelerates skin elasticity.

Blue pea flowers are also good for your hair as it increases blood flow in the scalp and strengthens the hair follicles due to the anthocyanin properties.

3. Has Anti-diabetic Properties

Drinking a cup of blue tea in between meals will inhibit the intake of glucose from the diet and lower blood sugar. The clitoria ternatea leaf is found to lower blood sugar levels in diabetics and the antioxidants present in it help the body lower the risk of infections which diabetics are prone to suffer from. Drinking this tea every day will also improve your heart health.

4. Treats Anxiety And Depression

According to studies, blue flower tea can bring relief from stress and lower the symptoms of anxiety disorder. Stress and depression have taken a toll on everyone's health, so drinking this tea will reduce anxiety and depression symptoms. The antioxidants in the tea play a major role in uplifting your mood.

5. Lowers The Risk Of Cancer

The blue pea flowers are an excellent source of antioxidants which are known to minimize the profound damage done to the cells in the body. Drinking the tea daily will prevent you from all types of cancers.

6. Improves Memory And Brain Function

A study found out that blue pea flowers may assist with enhancing memory and brain function, because the flowers help increase acetylcholine. Acetylcholine is a chemical that is important for communication in the brain because as you start ageing, the brain stops producing as much acetylcholine.

7. Keeps Your Hair And Skin Healthy

The amount of antioxidants in a cup of blue tea are great for your skin and hair. It has several vitamins and minerals which will keep your hair and skin looking great, and it also keeps them from ageing prematurely.

What Are the Properties Of Blue Tea?

Blue tea has the ability to increase metabolism that surpasses the other tea varieties. It also helps in burning fat naturally.

Blue tea increases hepatic metabolism, thereby lowering cholesterol.

It prevents fatty liver disease.

Takes good care of cardiovascular health, cleanses arteries, and improves blood circulation.

How Blue Tea Benefits Weight Loss?

According to studies, blue tea has an appropriate concentration of caffeine that stimulates the body to burn calories, thereby acting as a diuretic for eliminating liquids.

Blue tea also contains plenty of catechins, which are excellent antioxidants that increase metabolism, oxidation, and thermogenic levels, thereby producing an important fat-burning effect.

The polyphenols present in blue tea can also help prevent type 2 diabetes.

How To Make Blue Tea?

Preparing blue tea is an art, and here we will guide you on how to make blue tea.

1. Boil a cup of hot water between 90 and 100 degrees Celcius.

2. Take one teaspoon of blue tea leaves and add it to the water.

3. Allow it to steep for 3 minutes.

4. Use a clay teapot to maintain all the tea's infusion properties.

When To Drink Blue Tea?

For diabetics, it is necessary to drink blue tea in between meals to stop the insulin from increasing the blood sugar level. And ideally, one should consume it an hour before the main meals or one hour after. If drunk immediately after meals, the tea will aid in proper iron absorption.

Drink the tea twice a day without adding sugar. If you want to sweeten it, add a teaspoon of honey.

