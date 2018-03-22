This Superfood Combo Can Help You Improve Your Overall Health

If you are health-conscious and are looking forward to follow a diet that would enhance your overall health, you are reading the right article.

There is a food combination you can opt for which takes care of a lot of things in your body, ranging from cardiovascular health to metabolism rate, helping in making the brain, liver and nerves function properly by providing you vitamins, minerals and proteins in abundance.

This is the superfood combo you need to snack on. This food combination is just excellent for you and also helps in keeping your body weight in control by keeping you full for longer.

We're talking about none other than the combination of eggs and mushrooms here.

Both mushrooms & eggs are rich sources of a variety of nutrients, and can be easily included in the daily diet to reap their nutritional benefits. They can either be taken individually or even incorporated together in a single dish or recipe.

Individually, each has its own flavour, benefits, importance and nutritional value. For instance, mushrooms provide loads of vitamins such as vitamins B1, B2, B3, B5, B9, D along with fibre and minerals such as Phosphorus, Potassium, Iron, Copper, Selenium, etc.

Eggs, on the other hand, are rich in vitamins A, B1,B2, B5, B6, B9 B12, D, E, K and so on. Also, they supply energy, carbohydrate, fat, protein and minerals such as Calcium, Iron, Sodium, Zinc, Potassium, Magnesium and Phosphorus in abundance.

These combined nutritional values in both the foods, needless to say, could help boost increased energy levels in the body and promote a healthy persona.

One of the benefits of having mushrooms is that the beta-glucans present in them helps lower the blood cholesterol level. Although eggs contain high-cholesterol levels, they do not affect the cholesterol in the blood.

As a matter of fact, eggs are known to promote or increase the good cholesterol (HDL) in the blood. Therefore, in totality, the combination of mushrooms with eggs has no negative effect on the blood cholesterol level. It's a pretty good way to ensure a good heart-health and to avoid risks related to the heart.

Both mushrooms and eggs contain a macronutrient called Choline, that is an important stimulator for the normal functioning of the liver, muscles, nerves and brain and these help maintain a healthy metabolism.

It even helps ease any sort of an inflammation in the body that may usually give rise to chronic ailments such as joint pains, swelling, muscular pain, etc.

The mushroom & egg yolk diet also helps take care of the immunity levels. Both comprise the mineral called Selenium, which aids in enhancing the immunity.

Another indisputable benefit of having eggs and mushrooms is for the people who are trying to lose weight. Both foods promote a feeling of satiety after consumption, which in turn, reduces the craving or hunger to eat more.

This surely helps keep a tab on any extra overload of calories, since the body is under the impression that it is full and doesn't need any more food. One noticeable point is, in such a scenario, the energy levels of the body are maintained for a long time, while it is satiated. Therefore, one tends to feel energetic, with a feeling of fullness.

Both mushrooms and eggs can be taken as breakfast, lunch, starter, or even dinner. Along with a mix of various other ingredients for taste, such as pepper, onions, garlic, spinach, cheese, etc., both these foods can help create delicious recipes.

Eggs can be poached, baked, scrambled, in omelette or any other form, and it can be beautifully blended with mushrooms for exciting fusions for the palate.

It's a known fact that due to the individual properties, certain foods do not gel well with some other foods which have different sort of constituents, and that may lead to serious health-related disorders. Also, the same combinations might work for some people, and might not be workable for others, depending on the ability of their body to digest them.

However, both mushrooms and eggs make for a healthy diet to be consumed during any part of the day, without any fear of unforeseen health-risks. Since sensitivity to any food or food combinations may result in allergic reactions for some people, it may solely differ for each individual.

So, unless it builds up the toxins in one's body due to indigestion as a result of having eggs and mushrooms, there is absolutely nothing to be concerned about.

So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead, and incorporate this brilliant source of nutritional food combination into your regular diet for a healthy you!

And remember, it doesn't matter if you consume both foods together or individually, on the same day or on separate days. What only matters are the benefits that they promise and bring about!