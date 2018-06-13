9 Reasons Why Butter Is Healthy In Moderation

Butter has long been a favourite food among kids as they perfectly go with bread or roti/chapati and a perfect hunger saviour food.

Butter can turn every bland meal delicious and tasty. But in the past few decades, butter has earned a bad name due to increasing obesity, heart disease, etc. In this article, we will be discussing the reasons why butter is healthy in moderation.

There are many types of butter which have been discussed below:

Cultured butter - This type of butter is made from cream, which is fermented with bacteria. The milk sugar is converted into lactic acid during fermentation. The presence of lactic acid gives it a slightly tangy and distinctive taste.

This type of butter is made from cream, which is fermented with bacteria. The milk sugar is converted into lactic acid during fermentation. The presence of lactic acid gives it a slightly tangy and distinctive taste. Salted butter - This type is commonly used as a spread which we consume today. Salt is added to the butter to extend its shelf life and also it acts as a preservative to enhance its taste and flavour.

This type is commonly used as a spread which we consume today. Salt is added to the butter to extend its shelf life and also it acts as a preservative to enhance its taste and flavour. Uncultured butter - This type of butter is made out of pasteurized fresh cream which is also called sweet cream butter.

This type of butter is made out of pasteurized fresh cream which is also called sweet cream butter. Smen - It is a preserved butter with a distinctive taste and pungent aroma. It is a salted, fermented butter used in savoury dishes in Morocco.

It is a preserved butter with a distinctive taste and pungent aroma. It is a salted, fermented butter used in savoury dishes in Morocco. Raw Cream butter- This type of butter has a short shelf life because it is made of fresh, unpasteurized cream. Raw cream butter has a sweet taste and creamier texture.

This type of butter has a short shelf life because it is made of fresh, unpasteurized cream. Raw cream butter has a sweet taste and creamier texture. Whipped butter - This type of butter is made by whipping nitrogen gas into the churned butter. This keeps the butter soft and easier to spread.

This type of butter is made by whipping nitrogen gas into the churned butter. This keeps the butter soft and easier to spread. Ghee (clarified butter) - This type of butter is commonly used in India. It has a high smoking point as compared to other types of butter.

Here are the reasons why butter is healthy in moderation.

1. Butter Contains Fat-soluble Vitamins

2. Lowers Heart Attack Risk

3. High In Healthy Saturated Fats

4. Butter Is A Good Source of A Fatty Acid - Butyrate

5. Butter Is Linked With Lower Risk Of Obesity

6. Rich In Conjugated Linoleic Acid

7. Butter Has Anti-inflammatory properties

8. Good Source Of Vitamin A

9. Butter Is An Excellent Energy Booster

1. Butter Contains Fat-soluble Vitamins

Fat-soluble vitamins like vitamin A, vitamin E, and vitamin K2 are present in butter. Vitamin K2 is a rare vitamin not always found in a healthy diet and most people aren't aware of it. This vitamin has powerful effects on health by helping in calcium metabolism. A low intake of vitamin K2 has been linked with various diseases including cancer, osteoporosis, and heart disease.

2. Lowers Heart Attack Risk

Compared to margarine, butter lowers the risk of a heart attack. In a study conducted, they examined the effects of margarine and butter on cardiovascular disease. Margarine significantly increased the risk of cardiovascular disease, while butter did not have any negative effect. Grass-fed butter may also reduce the risk of heart attack due to the presence of high vitamin K2 content.

3. High In Healthy Saturated Fats

Recent studies show that there is no link between saturated fat and heart disease. Saturated fats raise the good cholesterol levels and change the bad cholesterol from small (very bad) to large which is benign. In addition, butter contains a decent amount of medium and short chain fatty acids. These fatty acids improve satiety and increase fat burning.

4. Butter Is A Good Source Of A Fatty Acid - Butyrate

Butyrate is a 4 carbon fatty acid created by bacteria in the colon when they are exposed to dietary fibre. Butter is a good source of butyrate, which is about 3 to 4 per cent. This fatty acid prevents weight gain, improves the function of mitochondria and lowers fasting triglycerides and insulin.

5. Butter Is Linked With Lower Risk Of Obesity

Despite butter being a high calorie-content food, eating high-fat dairy products is not associated with obesity. In fact, a study was conducted which showed the effects of high-fat dairy consumption on obesity, heart diseases, and metabolic disorders. Well, it was discovered that high-fat dairy products didn't increase the risk of metabolic disease and was associated with a reduction of obesity.

6. Rich In Conjugated Linoleic Acid

Grass-fed butter is an excellent source of a fatty acid called conjugated linoleic acid. This fatty acid has powerful abilities of improving metabolism and is sold commercially as a weight loss supplement. Conjugated linoleic acid has anti-cancer properties and lowers body fat percentage too.

7. Butter Has Anti-inflammatory Properties

Grass-fed butter nutrition has high levels of butyric acid which aids in decreasing inflammation. It has also been shown to decrease inflammation in the intestines of people suffering from Crohn's disease. Chronic inflammation is the root of most diseases, which is why having grass-fed butter will help in dealing with those inflammatory problems.

8. Good Source Of Vitamin A

Researchers found that butter has beneficial vitamins, one of them is vitamin A which has a wide range of functions in your bodies. Compared to standard butter, grass-fed butter has 3 per cent more vitamin A. Vitamin A plays an important role in the formation and maintenance of soft tissues, skeletal system, and teeth.

9. Butter Is An Excellent Energy Booster

From butter, you can get your daily dose of short and medium chain triglycerides. These are great for supporting your immune system and boosting metabolism. The short and medium chain triglycerides present in butter are converted immediately into fuel which provides energy to the body. Short and medium chain triglycerides have also been shown to suppress the appetite.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your loved ones.

ALSO READ: Ramadan 2018: Health Benefits And Risks Of Fasting During Ramadan