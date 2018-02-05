8 Health Benefits Of Mustard Oil

1. Prevents Cardiovascular Disease

Mustard oil helps in lowering bad cholesterol and in increasing good cholesterol, as it is said to be rich in monounsaturated fats and polyunsaturated fats. It also contains omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which aid in providing a healthy heart. Recent studies have shown that mustard oil is actually a healthy alternative to the regular cooking oils, in terms of heart health.

2. Cancer Prevention

Studies have shown that mustard oil contains cancer preventive properties. The use of mustard oil helps prevent stomach and colon cancers. Glucosinolate, found in the oil, is said to prevent cancer and tumours.

3. Relieves Pain

The use of mustard oil is effective in easing out joint pain and swelling. It is used to treat rheumatism and arthritis due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

4. Remedy For Oral Health

Mustard oil is used on the gums to strengthen them as well as the teeth. It is effective in removing plaque. It is said to be effective in removing dental bacteria. It is also known to relieve toothache, prevent mouth odour and is a natural teeth whitener.

5. Remedy For Cold And Cough

This oil is a common remedy for cold and cough and is an effective decongestant. Since it keeps the body warm, it helps in clearing congestion from the respiratory tract. This oil can also be combined with many other natural ingredients to help get rid of cold and cough and infections. It works magic in the cure of asthma and sinusitis. The oil is also said to stimulate the sweat glands, thereby lowering the body temperature and is thus effective in reducing fever.

6. Healthy Skin

Mustard oil is known to do wonders to the skin. It nourishes the skin, keeping it healthy. Mustard oil has been popularly used for massages for babies. It is done to strengthen the muscle and bones. It is also said to keep the body warm and improve blood circulation. This oil also has antibacterial and antifungal properties. It fights harmful bacteria and is commonly used to treat skin infections and rashes.

7. Healthy Hair

Mustard oil is even beneficial for hair growth. It contains beta-carotene, which promotes hair growth and keeps the scalp healthy and free from infections. Massaging the scalp and hair with this oil aids in blood circulation, it nourishes the roots of the hair, prevents greying of hair, checks hair fall and is a hair revitalizer.

8. It Is An Appetite Stimulant

Mustard oil has been used as a natural stimulant. It can boost your hunger! It increases the rate of metabolism and is known to improve digestion and enhance the appetite. It is said to be a natural stimulant, which works on the digestive juices and bile in the liver and spleen. It also helps out in the flushing of toxins from the body.

The effectiveness of mustard oil as a healthy and versatile oil is time-tested. Mustard oil is thus a good choice to be a part of your diet and lifestyle!