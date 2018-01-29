7 Health Benefits Of Walnut Oil

1. Treating And Preventing Diseases

This oil helps to keep a check on our cholesterol levels, helping to lower it. Consumption of walnut oil reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

It also boosts the overall functioning of the blood vessels and helps to regulate the blood sugar levels. Walnut oil has been useful in treating diseases like asthma, eczema and arthritis and can be a relief for digestive problems.

It works like a laxative, which promotes emptying of bowels. Walnut oil is an antibacterial, antifungal and antiseptic. It can also be used to treat fungal infections like ringworm, Candida, jock itch and athlete's foot due to its anti-fungal properties.

It also helps to improve blood circulation and lowers the risk of heart disease. Walnut oil massages provide a good relief from muscle pain and arthritic pain.

2. Memory Enhancer

Walnut oil is said to boost brain health. It is also listed among the top nut for brain health. Walnut oil is found to be helpful in improving memory and brain function and is said to have the potential to lower down several parameters of brain ageing. It is recorded to be beneficial in diseases like Alzheimer's disease and other memory-related impairments.

3. For Weight Loss

If you are struggling to cut down on your belly fat, walnut oil should be on your list. Walnut oil helps cut belly fat and also helps you to get a shaped belly. Thereby, this wonderful oil should be a part of your workout regime and diet if you are aiming to shed that extra flab from your tummy.

4. For A Radiant Flawless Skin

Walnut oil works wonders on the skin. Walnut oil has been in use as a skin generative and toner. This oil is often used for dark circles, puffiness and dullness of the eyes. It can be beneficial for preventing as well as reducing wrinkles.

It helps preventing skin dryness and aids in revealing a clear and beautiful skin. It nourishes and moisturizes the skin and can be used for treating scars and marks. It also helps the skin from premature ageing. This oil also helps in treating psoriasis and eczema.

5. For A Glossy Healthy Hair

Walnut oil is used for hair solutions too. Walnut oil, which is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, helps prevent cell damage, thereby combating hair loss. It also nourishes the scalp, preventing flakiness and helps to fight dandruff. Regular use of walnut oil also promotes a good hair growth. Application of walnut oil gives smooth and shiny hair.

6. As An Excellent Sleep Promoter

Walnut oil is noted to be helpful in people to fight stress and anxiety. It can be useful in treating insomnia and irregular sleep patterns, as it helps to promote sleep. The oil contains melatonin, which promotes and regulates a good sleep.

7. Anti-ageing Property

Walnut oil is known for its anti-ageing properties. Walnut oil is a very good antioxidant and helps fight ageing really well. Antioxidants are substances that counter the effects of free radicals, which cause cell damage and accelerate the ageing process.

With such wonderful benefits, walnut oil is a definitely must-have essential on your shopping list which you cannot miss out on!



