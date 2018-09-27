7 Antioxidant-Rich Fruit Combo Juice You Should Be Drinking

Who doesn't enjoy a cool glass of juice? Everybody does as it quenches your thirst, cools and hydrates your body during the summer and proffers numerous health benefits. What you should also know is the fact that fruit juices are packed with antioxidants which are good for your body and offer the best protection against free radical damage that causes various diseases.
Antioxidants are substances that protect the cells of your body from free radical damage that occur due to exposure to certain chemicals, smoking and pollution.
They also lower the risk of infections and cancer and are good for your heart health too.
The most common antioxidants found in fruits are lycopene, anthocyanins, flavonols, vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin A, resveratrol, and tannins.
So to get a variety of antioxidants from your diet, you can try different fruit combinations while making juices or consume a mixed fruit plate.
Here is the list of 7 Antioxidant-Rich Fruit Combo Juice
1. Watermelon + Lemon
2. Mango+ Pineapple
3. Strawberry+ Orange
4. Pomegranate + Concord Grapes
5. Cherry + Kiwi
6. Lychee + Blueberry
7. Apples + Guava
1. Watermelon + Lemon
Watermelons are made up of 92 per cent of water which keeps your body hydrated. Watermelons contain a potent antioxidant lycopene in large amounts, which is higher than any other fruit, according to the National Watermelon Promotion Board. It contains the antioxidant vitamin C, which is also present in lemons. When combined together can help combat the formation of free radicals which are known to cause cancer.
2. Mango+ Pineapple
Mangoes are an excellent source of vitamin A and flavonoids like beta-carotene, alpha-carotene, and beta-cryptoxanthin. All of these compounds have been known to have antioxidant properties and help in maintaining good eyesight. Pineapples are a good source of antioxidants like vitamin C and phenolic acids and many of the antioxidants in pineapples are bound, which allow the antioxidants to produce long-lasting effects in the body.
3. Strawberry+ Orange
Strawberries are one of the antioxidant-rich fruits which have been shown to fight carcinogens. These contain anthocyanins, the antioxidants that protect against cardiovascular disease and also vitamin C that protects the cells of the body from free radical damage. Oranges are also abundant in vitamin C, which when combined with strawberries doubles up the antioxidant benefits.
4. Pomegranate + Concord Grapes
Pomegranates are antioxidant-rich fruits containing three types of antioxidant polyphenols, which includes tannins, anthocyanins and ellagic acid. Another powerful antioxidant called punicalagins are also found in the juice. The peel of a pomegranate has three times the antioxidant activity of red wine and green tea.
Concord grapes contain resveratrol, another powerful antioxidant that has been found to prevent and treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases and neurodegenerative diseases.
5. Cherry + Kiwi
Cherries, especially the tart cherries are an excellent source of vitamin A, that helps to maintain the neurological function and fight free radical damage. They also contain an array of polyphenols that decreases oxidative stress and inflammation. Kiwi fruits are rich in vitamin C which is almost twice that of oranges and lemons.
6. Lychee + Blueberry
Lychee is another fruit rich in antioxidants, most commonly vitamin C, which aids in the functioning of the immune system, protects against cough and cold. Blueberries contain anthocyanins that have antioxidant properties plus vitamin A and vitamin C. Among the fruits that are rich in antioxidants, blueberries take the first place.
7. Apples + Guava
Apples are rich in antioxidants, quercetin, pectin, and flavonoids that aid in protecting the cells from oxidative damage and support healthy ageing.
Guava juice is titled as the ultimate superfood containing lots of antioxidants such as vitamin A, vitamin C and lycopene.
Also Read:6 Amazing Fruit Combinations You Should Try For Breakfast
Share this article!
Related Articles
- 12 Health Benefits Of Passion Fruit
-
- Do You Know These 11 Health Benefits Of The Persimmon Fruit?
- Quick Tips To Get Rid Of Fruit Flies
- Advantages Of Having Watermelon During Pregnancy
- 10 Foods That Curb Sugar Cravings
- Fruit Face Packs To Avoid Dry Skin This Winter
- 11 Effective Juices For Dengue Fever
- 10 Exceptional Benefits You Can Derive From Eating Oranges
- Phalsa And Raspberry Bomb Recipe
- 10 Types Of Facial According To Your Skin Type And Concern
- Lychee Deaths Caused By Pesticides; Ways To Remove Pesticides From Fruits
- Reasons You Should Eat More Plums During Monsoon