ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

7 Antioxidant-Rich Fruit Combo Juice You Should Be Drinking

By

Who doesn't enjoy a cool glass of juice? Everybody does as it quenches your thirst, cools and hydrates your body during the summer and proffers numerous health benefits. What you should also know is the fact that fruit juices are packed with antioxidants which are good for your body and offer the best protection against free radical damage that causes various diseases.

Antioxidants are substances that protect the cells of your body from free radical damage that occur due to exposure to certain chemicals, smoking and pollution.

fruit juices high in antioxidants

They also lower the risk of infections and cancer and are good for your heart health too.

The most common antioxidants found in fruits are lycopene, anthocyanins, flavonols, vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin A, resveratrol, and tannins.

So to get a variety of antioxidants from your diet, you can try different fruit combinations while making juices or consume a mixed fruit plate. 

Here is the list of 7 Antioxidant-Rich Fruit Combo Juice

1. Watermelon + Lemon
2. Mango+ Pineapple
3. Strawberry+ Orange
4. Pomegranate + Concord Grapes
5. Cherry + Kiwi
6. Lychee + Blueberry
7. Apples + Guava

Array

1. Watermelon + Lemon

Watermelons are made up of 92 per cent of water which keeps your body hydrated. Watermelons contain a potent antioxidant lycopene in large amounts, which is higher than any other fruit, according to the National Watermelon Promotion Board. It contains the antioxidant vitamin C, which is also present in lemons. When combined together can help combat the formation of free radicals which are known to cause cancer.

Array

2. Mango+ Pineapple

Mangoes are an excellent source of vitamin A and flavonoids like beta-carotene, alpha-carotene, and beta-cryptoxanthin. All of these compounds have been known to have antioxidant properties and help in maintaining good eyesight. Pineapples are a good source of antioxidants like vitamin C and phenolic acids and many of the antioxidants in pineapples are bound, which allow the antioxidants to produce long-lasting effects in the body.

Most Read:This Mango Diet Plan Will Help You Lose Weight

Array

3. Strawberry+ Orange

Strawberries are one of the antioxidant-rich fruits which have been shown to fight carcinogens. These contain anthocyanins, the antioxidants that protect against cardiovascular disease and also vitamin C that protects the cells of the body from free radical damage. Oranges are also abundant in vitamin C, which when combined with strawberries doubles up the antioxidant benefits.

Array

4. Pomegranate + Concord Grapes

Pomegranates are antioxidant-rich fruits containing three types of antioxidant polyphenols, which includes tannins, anthocyanins and ellagic acid. Another powerful antioxidant called punicalagins are also found in the juice. The peel of a pomegranate has three times the antioxidant activity of red wine and green tea.
Concord grapes contain resveratrol, another powerful antioxidant that has been found to prevent and treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases and neurodegenerative diseases.

Most Read:Benefits Of Concord Grapes For Kidney Health

Array

5. Cherry + Kiwi

Cherries, especially the tart cherries are an excellent source of vitamin A, that helps to maintain the neurological function and fight free radical damage. They also contain an array of polyphenols that decreases oxidative stress and inflammation. Kiwi fruits are rich in vitamin C which is almost twice that of oranges and lemons.

Array

6. Lychee + Blueberry

Lychee is another fruit rich in antioxidants, most commonly vitamin C, which aids in the functioning of the immune system, protects against cough and cold. Blueberries contain anthocyanins that have antioxidant properties plus vitamin A and vitamin C. Among the fruits that are rich in antioxidants, blueberries take the first place.

Array

7. Apples + Guava

Apples are rich in antioxidants, quercetin, pectin, and flavonoids that aid in protecting the cells from oxidative damage and support healthy ageing.
Guava juice is titled as the ultimate superfood containing lots of antioxidants such as vitamin A, vitamin C and lycopene.

Also Read:6 Amazing Fruit Combinations You Should Try For Breakfast

Share this article!

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: fruit antioxidants juice
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue