12 Healthy Foods Rich In Iodine

2. Cod Fish

Fishes have the ability to extract iodine from the seawater. A 3 ounce serving of cod fish provides 99 micrograms of iodine. Cod fish is a low-calorie and delicious fish loaded with several essential nutrients like omega 3 fatty acids, vitamin D, vitamin E, potassium, folate and protein.

3. Milk

Drinking milk daily will meet your daily requirements of iodine. 1 cup of milk contains 56 micrograms of iodine. Apart from iodine, milk is a good source of vitamin D and calcium. It also contains other minerals like manganese, folate, phosphorous, potassium and magnesium.

4. Shrimp

Seafoods are excellent sources of iodine, one of them being shrimps. A 3 ounce serving of shrimp contains 35 micrograms of iodine. Consuming shrimp every day will increase your protein, calcium and other essential minerals intake. Add grilled shrimps in your salads to get most of the nutrients.

5. Baked Potato

Baked potatoes are eaten during lunch and dinner and it contains iodine. A medium sized baked potato contains 60 micrograms of iodine that will meet 40 percent of your daily recommended value. Baked potato is also high in fibre, potassium, minerals and vitamins.

6. Himalayan Salt

Instead of consuming table salt, you can consume Himalayan salt. This salt is a very good alternative to table salt and half a gram of Himalayan salt provides 250 micrograms of iodine. Consuming this salt will meet your 150 percent of the daily value but consume it in moderate quantities.

7. Dried Prunes

Dried prunes are also good sources of iodine with 13 micrograms. They also contain several vitamins, minerals and fibre and are one of the calorie-dense foods. So, while eating dried prunes, keep this in mind to limit your intake.

8. Turkey Breast

Turkey breast contains iodine too. 3 ounces of turkey breast contain 34 micrograms of iodine which is 23 percent of the daily value. Turkey is also rich in potassium, phosphorous, B complex vitamins and is low in calories too.

9. Eggs

Eggs are loaded with iodine which is important for mental and cognitive development in infants. A boiled egg contains 12 micrograms of iodine which is 9 percent of the daily value. Enjoy a hard boiled egg with milk and green leafy vegetables.

10. Yogurt

Yogurt is another dairy product which is rich in iodine. A cup of yogurt provides 154 micrograms of iodine. Yogurt is good for your stomach and it is rich in protein and calcium too. Enjoy your breakfast by having a yogurt smoothie or you can have it with berries.

11. Cheddar Cheese

If you love eating cheese, then you have more reasons to enjoy this food. Cheddar cheese contains 12 micrograms of iodine but it is high in calories so consume cheddar cheese in moderate quantities. You can add a slice of cheese in your sandwich or sprinkle it in your salads.

12. Corn

Eating corn will help you to boost the levels of iodine in your body. A half cup of corn will provide 14 micrograms of iodine. You can enjoy boiled corn as a side dish or add it in your soups and salads or you can have it as an evening snack.