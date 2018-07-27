11 Tips For Healthy Eating

It is no secret that regular healthy eating habits lead to a healthy body, devoid of any short term or long term ailments. The healthier you are, the more energy and stamina your body will sustain, resulting in better metabolism, good digestion, healthy gut, and healthy mind.

As per Ayurveda, certain important tips have to followed to ensure healthy eating. These tips not only ensure utmost well-being, but also help keep any kind of ailments at bay. Let us find out more.

Tips For Healthy Eating:

1. Don't skip breakfast

2. Avoid eating if you aren't really hungry

3. Have sufficient water and avoid soda & sugary beverages

4. Slow down your pace of eating

5. Eat at regular times

6. Be calm while you eat

7. Have pinch of rock salt, ginger and lemon before you eat

8. Include omega-3 and vitamin D in your diet

9. Cook at home

10. Freshness is the key!

11. Finish your meal in a healthy way

1.Don't Skip Breakfast:

Being the first meal of the day, breakfast is taken after a night-long break. It is supposed to be nutritious and fulfilling, considering the activities you may involve during the course of the day and the kind of energy you may require to spend. Therefore, never skip your breakfast, and always opt for protein-rich, energy-oriented food for breakfast. For instance, eggs, oats, ragi, millets, etc., could make for a healthy breakfast.

2. Avoid Eating If You Aren't Really Hungry:

It is imperative to feel hungry, before you eat. When you eat after feeling hungry, the gastric juices are secreted in the stomach along with digestive enzymes, which lead to better digestion. Also, make sure that you don't starve yourself, eat when the body demands.

3. Have Sufficient Water And Avoid Soda & Sugary Beverages:

Having plain and preferably warm water first thing after you wake up in the morning, or throughout the day, helps flush out toxins, boosts immune system, prevents any sort of cramps or sprains, promotes healthy weight management and increases energy levels.

Any kind of beverages with high sugar content or soda promote weight gain, obesity, diabetes, accumulation of toxins, etc. Go for plain sparkling water instead. The benefits of having warm water with lemon and honey are many, and your body would thank you for avoiding sugary drinks.

4. Slow Down Your Pace Of Eating:

Never gobble your food; always ensure that you eat at a slow pace. If you are a fast-eater, slow down! It will only lead to your intake of more calories, since the brain usually takes up to 20 minutes to signal fullness of the stomach, and you would definitely end up eating more than you require.

5. Eat At Regular Times:

Your body would function much better, there are regular timings for food intake. The body clock sets itself according to the regularity in the schedule of your food throughout the day. Any inconsistency or erratic timings of eating are not advisable.

6. Stay Calm While You Eat:

Just in case you are excited, angry or distracted while you are eating, it may not be good for you. Be comfortable, practise calm while you eat. Your entire focus should be on your food, its flavour and smell, and not elsewhere. It is important for your mind to be relaxed, during the time you are consuming food. It will yield better results for your well-being, since the body would reciprocate well to the intake of nutrients in the food.

7. Have Pinch Of Rock Salt, Ginger And Lemon Before You Eat:

It is a brilliant idea to consume a pinch of rock salt along with some ginger and lemon before eating. This combination is helpful in the correct secretion of digestive enzymes in the gut, that leads to better digestion.

8. Include Omega-3 And Vitamin D In Your Diet:

Omega-3 is a good for enhancing immunity, brain health, heart-functioning and reducing inflammation in the body. Flaxseeds, canola oil, walnuts, soybean, and fishes such as salmon, mackerel etc., are all rich in omega-3. Also, vitamin D is good for bone health and good immunity. Therefore, opt for foods such as cheese, egg yolks, soy milk, cereals, cheese, etc., along with fish such as tuna, mackerel and salmon and help your body gain the vitamin D.

9. Cook At Home:

Eating out is easier and most convenient for some, but is it healthy too? Make it a habit to cook at home. It is important to be conscious and aware of the ingredients that you may add in a dish and knowing the various benefits that they promise. Cooking on your own also reduces weight gain, since it requires physical work; also the quantities of oil, spices, or any other ingredients in your own preparation will be as per your need and not in excess as it may be the case with many restaurant-based foods with a risk of high-calories! Also, you can also cook in larger quantities to be able to have healthy leftovers for the following day.

10. Freshness Is The Key!:

Avoid dried or frozen fruits, vegetables or any other food products. The fresher you consume, the better it would be for your health. The dried or frozen versions include more calories or sugar, which make them a bad choice if you are conscious of your health! Having fresh food items may require some effort, for instance take the case of raw green peas vs frozen peas, but it would be worth it.

11. Finish Your Meal In A Healthy Way:

It would be really great to finish your food with yogurt or warm milk. It can help in reduction of pitta in the body. The yogurt or milk would help you feel fuller for a long time, without the need or craving for any unhealthy snacks shortly after your meals. Just go for the non- flavoured stuff, and not any fancy flavoured variety.

These are some of the tips that you could incorporate in your daily life for ensuring better results. Apart from managing your eating habits, it is equally important to modify your regular lifestyle. It is interconnected. The healthier you eat the better lifestyle you would lead. And the healthier lifestyle you follow, the easier it would be for you to ensure healthy eating habits.

Let us explore how you can get better results apart from eating healthy:

1. Stretch yourself

2. Workout

3. Sleep well

4. Opt for smaller portions

5. Avoid alcohol and smoking

1. Stretch yourself: Well, we are literally asking you to stretch yourself physically, especially after you wake up after a good night sleep. Stretch yourself as many times you wish to throughout the day and most importantly after your body has been in a stagnant position for sometime, e.g. at while you continuously worked on computer, or were watching tv for a long time. Stretching would help with the blood circulation, thereby leading to better body-functioning.

2. Workout: Yes, it is important to add regular exercise to your regular routine. Walking, brisk walking, running, jogging, jumping jacks, yoga, cycling, sports, swimming, dancing, etc. are some of the workouts that you would add to your daily or weekly routine. Even if you can manage 5-10 minutes of body movement combined with deep breathing in your daily routine, it can do wonders for your body.

3. Sleep well: Adequately sleeping leads to a rested body with good mechanisms in place, thereby ensuring good immunity levels. It is mandatory to sleep for at least 7-8 hours, for your body and brain to rejuvenate while you are resting for the night.

4. Opt for smaller portions: It s brilliant idea to consider the size or portion of your food. Since on a subconscious level, we tend to consider our plates full if they are smaller in size and the food placed on them almost covers them! On the contrary, having food in bigger plates can make it look as if we are eating less, which could make us go for a refill, which may not necessarily be required.

5. Avoid alcohol and smoking: If possible, totally avoid both these habits. They do not offer any good, and instead may result in many kinds of health issues. At any cost, do not overindulge in either of them, and keep a tab on yourself if you plan to consume alcohol or smoke

.

As a final note, we can say a healthy mind and healthy body are results of conscious efforts made towards maintaining a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. The idea is to introduce beneficial changes, while you ensure the consistency, discipline and sustainability of the dietary and lifestyle changes.