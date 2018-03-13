10 Myths And Truths About Chocolate You Should Know

2. Myth: Chocolate Is High In Caffeine

Fact: Eating chocolate will boost your mood up, but it's a myth that it is high in caffeine. A chocolate bar or a glass of chocolate milk contains 6 grams of caffeine, which is same the amount of a cup of decaffeinated coffee.

3. Myth: Chocolate Causes Acne

Fact: A diet plays a major role in keeping your skin healthy. Chocolate may cause acne because of the fat content in it, but the chances are very less. An increased intake of oily food and a combination of bacteria are what cause acne on your skin.

4. Myth: Chocolate Causes Weight Gain

Fact: Chocolate is not the sole reason behind your weight gain. Eating chocolates in moderation doesn't affect your health and weight in any way. Consumption of excess processed foods leads to weight gain.

5. Myth: Chocolate Causes Cavities

Fact: Chocolates are not the primary reason for developing cavities. In fact, cavities are formed when the bacteria in the mouth metabolize the sugar and starch from any type of food you eat to produce acid. This acid eats through the enamel of the tooth, thus causing a cavity.

6. Myth: Chocolate Is Loaded With Saturated Fat

Fact: Milk chocolate contains a main saturated fat called stearic acid. This doesn't raise the cholesterol levels in the same way like other types of saturated fats do. Eating a chocolate bar instead of consuming a carbohydrate-rich food has been shown to increase the good cholesterol levels, as per a few studies.

7. Myth: Chocolate Causes Headaches

Fact: It is a true fact that chocolate doesn't cause migraine and headaches. Many noted studies have shown that there is no link between chocolate and headaches. If you are prone to having a headache or a migraine, then it might trigger you without even having a piece of chocolate.

8. Myth: White Chocolate Is A Chocolate

Fact: White chocolate is not really a chocolate because it is made with the help of cocoa butter, vanilla and milk solids. White chocolate is not a genuine chocolate because it doesn't contain cocoa powder in it.

9. Myth: Chocolate Lacks Nutritional Value

Fact: Chocolate is a good source of polyphenols, which are a type of antioxidant found in red wine that is associated with a decreased risk of coronary heart disease. A dark chocolate bar contains more antioxidants than milk chocolate.

10. Myth: Diabetic Patients Have To Give Up On Chocolate

Fact: Chocolate doesn't need to be completely avoided by people with diabetes because it has a low glycaemic index. This can improve insulin sensitivity in people and the endothelial dysfunction in diabetic patients.