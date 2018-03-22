10 Health Benefits Of Turmeric And Black Pepper

Turmeric is an ancient spice which has been used in ayurvedic medicine for ages. Turmeric has a compound called curcumin, which offers numerous health benefits.
Black pepper, on the other hand, is used for medicinal purposes and offers great health benefits too. So, when turmeric and black pepper are combined together, it provides immense benefits.
Turmeric contains anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, anti-fungal and antibacterial properties. Black pepper is derived from black peppercorns, which has its own set of health benefits.
Black pepper enhances digestion and regulates nerve signals to fight cancer and boost metabolism.
So, let's have a look at the health benefits of turmeric and black pepper.
1. Black Pepper Enhances Bioavailability Of Turmeric
The problem with turmeric is its low levels of bioavailability. Most of the turmeric is ingested in the body, but it gets metabolized before it can get absorbed. The effect of black pepper allows your body to use turmeric.
2. Reduces Pain
Piperine, a compound in black pepper, can trigger TRPV1 (transient receptor potential vanilloid type-1) in the body. This helps in reducing pain. Both turmeric and black pepper when combined together can help cure pain.
3. Prevents Cancer
Piperine and curcumin are dietary polyphenols which have an effect on preventing breast cancer. Turmeric and black pepper prevent the formation of cancerous cells and thus, aid in preventing breast cancer.
4. Controls Obesity
Turmeric and black pepper when combined together can help fight high cholesterol levels, obesity and diabetes. Having this combination will lower bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol.
5. Manages Diabetes
Diabetes can cause a host of other health problems like blood vessel damage. Research has found that compounds in turmeric and pepper help reduce oxidative stress. Oxidative stress causes the blood vessels to be damaged.
6. Battles Inflammation
Pepper and turmeric can treat inflammatory disorders such as arthritis because both these spices contain anti-inflammatory properties. They can also treat other inflammatory disorders.
7. Aids Weight Loss
People who are looking forward to losing weight can have turmeric with pepper. Black pepper will increase the body's metabolism and elevate the number of calories burned. When combined with turmeric, it will lower bad cholesterol.
8. Prevents Liver Disease
Turmeric has curcumin, which is a potent liver detoxifier. Liver is an important organ that is responsible for filtering the blood and flushing out toxins. Turmeric ensures that there is no waste accumulated in the body.
9. Prevents Alzheimer's Disease
Alzheimer's disease is a devastating disease. It is believed that one of the major causes of Alzheimer's disease is inflammation. Turmeric being rich in anti-inflammatory properties, may help prevent this disease by reducing inflammation in the body.
10. Prevents Gastric Ulcer
When turmeric and black pepper is combined together, it could help relieve gastric mucous damage, which is caused by peptic ulcers. Curcumin prevents the growth of certain bacteria that cause peptic ulcers.
Share this article!
If you liked reading this article, don't forget to share it.
ALSO READ: 10 Health Benefits Of Dalia With Milk
Related Articles
- 10 Simple Home Remedies For Neck Pain
- 10 Best Home Remedies For Spring Allergies
- 12 Best Foods To Cleanse Your Arteries
- Brighten Tired Skin With These Effective Turmeric Face Packs
- 11 Effective Home Remedies For Leg Pain
- 13 Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Tongue Blisters
- Top 11 Home Remedies For Neck Pain To Ease Pain Naturally
- 16 Foods To Eat To Reduce The Risk Of Breast Cancer
- 12 Home Remedies For Bronchitis Cough
- 10 Natural Home Remedies For Heel Pain
- This Turmeric Lemonade Remedy Can Reduce Stress In A Jiffy!
- 15 Indian Home Remedies To Cure Snoring
- 10 Effective Home Remedies For Dry Cough
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.