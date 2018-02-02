10 Health Benefits Of Pomegranate Seeds

Pomegranate seeds are the edible seeds found inside the pomegranates. Research shows that pomegranate seeds can help prevent or treat various disease risk factors, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, oxidative stress and inflammation.
Pomegranate seeds are either eaten raw or are processed into pomegranate juice. One pomegranate holds over 600 seeds and they are full of nutrition. The seeds are also used to make pomegranate seed oil, which has many positive health effects; both internally and externally.
The pomegranate seeds contain several vitamins like vitamins B, C and K, and antioxidants. Vitamin C can help delay the signs of ageing and can also fight skin inflammation.
So, have a look at the health benefits of pomegranate seeds.
1. Natural Aphrodisiac
Pomegranate seeds have positive effects on blood pressure and mood. The seeds are known to improve erectile dysfunction by increasing the blood flow and curing impotency. It also increases testosterone levels and thereby increases the sexual desire.
2. Reduces Arthritis
Pomegranate seeds can treat arthritis and joint pain because they are a good source of antioxidants called flavonols, which act as anti-inflammatory agents in the body. Consume pomegranates more often if you suffer from joint pain.
3. Boosts Heart Health
Pomegranate seeds can boost heart health as well. It contains powerful antioxidants that increase the activity of the good cholesterol and break down the harmful oxidized lipids, thereby cutting the risk of atherosclerosis.
4. Prevents Cancer
Pomegranate seeds have been found to cut the risk of prostate cancer. The seeds contain anti-cancerous properties that can be attributed to certain components that prevent cancer cell proliferation and also induce cancer cell death.
5. Good For Diabetes
Pomegranate seeds are good for diabetic patients. The seeds contain certain acids that have anti-diabetic properties. The sugars in the pomegranate seeds also possesses unique antioxidants that can help prevent type 2 diabetes.
6. It Can Help Fight Inflammation
Eating pomegranate seeds can aid in fighting inflammation and the related inflammatory disorders. Studies have shown that the consumption of pomegranate seeds can reduce inflammation and the oxidative damage caused by free radicals.
7. It Strengthens The Teeth
Pomegranate seeds work wonderfully well in strengthening the gums and fastening loose teeth. The seeds are also effective in fighting against oral bacteria, as they possess antimicrobial properties.
8. Boosts Digestion
Pomegranate seeds boost digestive health, as they have B-complex vitamins. These vitamins help your body to convert fat, protein and carbohydrates into energy. Pomegranate seeds also contain fibre, which is essential for digestion.
9. Promotes Weight Loss
Want to lose weight? Eat pomegranate seeds, as they will help you to lose weight. It has fibre that will keep you full for a longer period of time. Pomegranate seeds also play a role in preventing obesity and induce fat loss.
10. Strengthens The Immune System
Pomegranate seeds have powerful antioxidants that strengthen the immune system. The seeds can effectively combat bacteria and viruses that can cause various diseases, which is enough to make your immune system weak. Hence, these seeds help boost our immune power.
