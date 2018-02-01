10 Health Benefits Of Black Grapes

Black grapes are known for their velvety colour and sweet flavour and they are packed with nutrients and antioxidants. Black grapes are said to be the oldest cultivated fruit in the area near East Europe.
There are two widely known species of black grapes, the old species is native in the south-east coast of black sea to Afghanistan. And the new species originated from South America and North Eastern America.
The delicious sweet and juicy black grapes can be consumed fresh and raw, dried as raisins or as a juice. Black grapes are rich in nutrients and are similar in taste and texture to red or green grapes.
Black grapes taste delicious due to their deep and rich black colour. Let us have a look at the health benefits of black grapes.
1. Controls Blood Sugar
Consumption of black grapes helps to cure diabetes. It is because resveratrol, a type of natural phenol present in black grapes is responsible for increasing insulin secretion and insulin sensitivity, thereby maintaining blood sugar.
2. Improves Brain Function
Regular consumption of black grapes helps to improve concentration, memory and also aids in curing migraine, dementia and preventing Alzheimer's disease. Black grapes act as a brain-protecting agent.
3. Protects The Heart
The phytochemicals present in black grapes help in reducing damage of the heart muscles and also aid in reducing and regulating cholesterol levels in the body. This prevents heart attacks and other cardiovascular diseases.
4. Improves Vision
Black grapes contain lutein and zeaxanthin, both of which are carotenoids known to help in maintaining a good eyesight. Having black grapes will provide significant protection by shielding against oxidative damage of the retina and also prevent blindness.
5. Prevents Cancer
Black grapes exhibit anti-mutagenic and antioxidant properties that are very effective in combating all kinds of cancer, including breast cancer. Resveratrol, a compound found in black grapes, is capable of destroying cancerous cells.
6. Promotes Healthy Hair
Black grapes contain antioxidants and vitamin E that help in boosting blood circulation in the scalp, reversing excessive hair loss, split ends and premature grey hair. It strengthens, softens and reduces the itchiness of the scalp and therefore reduces dandruff.
7. Immunity Booster
Black grapes are rich in vitamin C, vitamin K and vitamin A along with flavonoids and minerals, which help in boosting your immune system. These grapes are also rich in sugar and organic acids that help in relieving constipation, indigestion and treating kidney problems.
8. Prevents Bone Loss
Resveratrol, a compound present in black grapes, can help in treating metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome increases the risk of developing heart disease, stroke and diabetes that can cause bone loss. Eating black grapes will prevent osteoporosis as well.
9. Weight Loss
Black grapes contain antioxidant properties that aid in releasing the unwanted toxins accumulated in the body, which results in losing weight. Black grapes are low in calories and consuming them daily will help you in losing weight faster.
10. Healthy Skin
The antioxidants present in black grapes provide protection against the harmful ultraviolet rays. It contains vitamin C and vitamin E, which ensure rejuvenation of the skin cells and secure the moisture in the skin accordingly.
