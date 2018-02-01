10 Health Benefits Of Black Grapes

Black grapes are known for their velvety colour and sweet flavour and they are packed with nutrients and antioxidants. Black grapes are said to be the oldest cultivated fruit in the area near East Europe.

There are two widely known species of black grapes, the old species is native in the south-east coast of black sea to Afghanistan. And the new species originated from South America and North Eastern America.

The delicious sweet and juicy black grapes can be consumed fresh and raw, dried as raisins or as a juice. Black grapes are rich in nutrients and are similar in taste and texture to red or green grapes.

Black grapes taste delicious due to their deep and rich black colour. Let us have a look at the health benefits of black grapes.

1. Controls Blood Sugar

Consumption of black grapes helps to cure diabetes. It is because resveratrol, a type of natural phenol present in black grapes is responsible for increasing insulin secretion and insulin sensitivity, thereby maintaining blood sugar.