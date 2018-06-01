10 Health Benefits Of Asparagus

Asparagus is a nutrient-dense food that is rich in essential vitamins and minerals like folic acid. It is also an excellent source of potassium, fibre, vitamin B6, vitamin C, vitamin A, and thiamine. Asparagus packs a lot of health benefits that will amaze you.

Asparagus has the ability to reduce the effects of free radicals due to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It contains no fat and is low in calories and has 2 grams of protein, 4 grams of carbohydrates, and zero sodium.

From improving cardiovascular health, healthy pregnancy, improved fertility, relief from premenstrual syndrome, and an improved bone health, asparagus has immense health benefits.

Asparagus also has therapeutic properties and is available in green, purple, and white colours.

Let us have a look at the health benefits of asparagus.

1. Good Source Of Vitamin K

Asparagus is harvested and eaten at the beginning of summer. It is rich in vitamin K, which is the blood clotting vitamin. Four spears of cooked asparagus can contain from 29 to 48 micrograms of vitamin K, depending on the type of preparation - fresh, frozen, or canned.

Studies have found that vitamin K can not only increase bone mineral density, it can also reduce fracture rates. It supports heart health and helps to prevent hardening of the arteries.

2. Anti-inflammatory And Antioxidant Properties

Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties in asparagus help to reduce chronic health problems like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. The antioxidant called glutathione is known to slow the ageing process and break down free radicals. It can also aid in protecting your skin from sun damage and pollution.

3. It Acts As A Natural Diuretic

One of the health benefits of asparagus is it acts as a natural diuretic. This means asparagus promotes the production of urine and this increases the excretion of water from the body. It's also helpful for people who have high blood pressure or other heart-related diseases and can treat urinary tract infections as well.

4. Nourishes The Digestive Tract

Asparagus contains high amounts of the nutrient inulin, which does not break down in your digestive tract. Instead, it passes undigested to the large intestines, where it becomes a food source for good bacteria. Good bacteria are responsible for better nutrient absorption, a lower risk of colon cancer, and a lower risk of allergies.

5. Fights PMS

Asparagus can be used effectively for easing pre-menstrual bloating. The presence of essential nutrients in asparagus helps to combat depression and fatigue, as well as reduce menstrual cramps.

Asparagus also aids in controlling blood loss and maintains hormonal balance during menstruation. Well, you didn't know about this health benefit of asparagus.

6. Maintains Homocysteine Level

Asparagus is high in B vitamins that aid in maintaining healthy levels of homocysteine, which is produced in the blood when an amino acid called methionine breaks down in the body. Vitamin B, especially B6, folate, and B12 play a key role in converting homocysteine into cysteine, which then gets converted back to methionine.

7. Good Source Of Fibre

The fibre present in asparagus helps to improve digestion because it moves food through the gut. One serving of asparagus contains more than a gram of soluble fibre, which has been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease. The dietary fibre found in asparagus can lower the risk of type 2 diabetes.

8. Helps Fight Cancer

Scientists in India found evidence that asparagus leaf extract produced antiproliferative and apoptotic effects against renal cell carcinoma cells. Asparagus is rich in glutathione, a detoxifying compound that can help destroy carcinogens.

It plays a crucial role in immune function. Asparagus can help fight or protect against certain cancers, including bone cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, and colon cancers.

9. Promotes Healthy Pregnancy

Asparagus can help maintain a healthy pregnancy because it contains significant amounts of folate, making asparagus an important vegetable choice for women of childbearing age. Folate can decrease the risk of neural tube defects in fetuses. Thus, it's essential for women who are looking to become pregnant.

10. High In Vitamin B1

Vitamin B1 plays a key role in how your bodies use energy from food and is vital for cellular function. Vitamin B1 helps the body to convert carbohydrates to energy, which is necessary for metabolism, focus, and overall strength. It also plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy liver function and is needed for healthy skin, eyes, hair, and nails.

