10 Glutamine Rich Foods You Should Know

I am sure you must have heard of the different kinds of amino acids found in the body. One of the amino acids that we are talking about is glutamine.
It is the most abundant non-essential amino acid that helps to boost immunity, prevents muscle loss, speeds up muscle recovery and improves digestion.
Glutamine is mostly present in the skeletal muscles and lungs and performs various essential functions like eliminating waste products like ammonia from the body and it repairs damaged tissues.
While every person can produce certain amounts of glutamine daily, sometimes due to stress, anxiety and intense workout sessions, it becomes important to increase the intake of glutamine from foods.
A depletion of glutamine from the body will decrease your strength and stamina.
Read on to know about the glutamine rich foods to increase glutamine in your body.
1. Seafood
Seafood such as shrimps, mussels, fish and crabs are excellent sources of glutamine. Fish is a good source of glutamine, especially seawater fish. You can either steam or grill seafood, or you can add it in your soups and salads. But make sure that you don't overcook it.
2. Milk
Milk which is obtained from a grass-fed cow is rich in glutamine and helps to promote the production of glutathione, an antioxidant which is healthy for the body. It is better to consume milk in the morning during breakfast to replenish the depleted levels of glutamine.
3. Red Cabbage
Red cabbage is known for being rich in glutamine. The vegetable helps to build immunity and boosts your overall health. It is better if you include red cabbage in salads, sandwiches and wraps because cooking destroys most of the nutrients.
4. Meat
Grass-fed animal meat such as chicken, lamb and beef is an excellent source of glutamine. Any food which is high in protein is rich in glutamine. However, avoid red meat if you have a high blood pressure or are suffering with heart problems.
5. Eggs
Eggs are also a good source of glutamine. Individuals who workout regularly or engage in daily physical activities should consume more of eggs. Eggs are also rich in vitamin K, B vitamins, vitamin B12, selenium and vitamin D.
6. Ricotta Cheese
Ricotta cheese is made by adding lime juice or citric acid to milk, which leads to precipitation of the milk protein. Ricotta cheese is an excellent source of glutamine. You can have ricotta cheese for breakfast by adding it in sandwiches and wraps.
7. Yogurt
Yogurt has innumerable health benefits from improving gut bacteria to enhancing digestion. Yogurt is another great source of glutamine, but make sure that you consume yogurt which is obtained from a grass-fed cow's milk.
8. Nuts
Nuts are also rich in glutamine, healthy fats and protein. Almonds, hazelnuts, pistachios, peanuts and walnuts are all full of glutamine. Enjoy these nuts without salt as a snack or add it in your protein shakes to keep the nutritional value intact.
9. Parsley
Parsley is a herb used in cooking for enhancing the taste and flavour. Parsley is rich in glutamine, vitamins, minerals and dietary fibre. You can also add the herb in soups and sandwiches to get most of the nutrition.
10. Beans
Beans such as soybeans and kidney beans are excellent sources of glutamine. If you are a vegetarian, you can consume beans in unlimited quantities. Eating beans also helps to accelerate the recovery process of an injury.
