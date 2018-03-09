10 Foods To Eat For Fatty Liver Disease

Have you ever heard of a disease called the fatty liver disease? It is a condition that is caused by excessive fat accumulation within the liver cells. This results in an overgrown liver, which causes pain or discomfort on the upper right side of the abdomen area.

There are two types of fatty liver disease, one is alcohol-induced and the other is non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Fatty liver disease contributes to liver failure and the most common is non-alcoholic fatty liver disease that is diagnosed in many with those having a sedentary lifestyle.

It's very important to treat a fatty liver disease with a proper diet. It is necessary to work towards a healthy weight through diet and exercise. The nutritious foods that you include in your diet will prevent cell damage, make it easier for the body to use insulin and lower inflammation.

Having a combination of healthy fats, antioxidants and complex carbohydrates, it will help to prevent fatty liver disease to a great extent.

Here are the foods to eat for fatty liver disease prevention.

1. Whole Grains

Whole grains like oats, barley, brown rice and rye consist of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and dietary fibre. It reduces the risk of heart disease, diabetes and other serious conditions. These foods are low in glycaemic index, which may reduce and treat the symptoms of fatty liver disease.

2. Coffee Coffee reduces the risk of fatty liver disease. Studies have shown that coffee drinkers with fatty liver disease have less liver damage than those who don't take caffeinated drinks at all. Caffeine is known to lower the amount of abnormal liver enzymes of people with fatty liver disease. 3. Vegetables Eating vegetables like broccoli, spinach, kale, tomatoes, and bell peppers will provide the body with numerous nutrients. The American Liver Foundation suggests a healthy diet full of green vegetables to reduce the symptoms of fatty liver disease. 4. Tofu Tofu is another food that may reduce the fat build-up in the liver. It is low in fat, high in protein and loaded with calcium, vitamin A, iron and magnesium. Eating tofu will reduce the risk of fatty liver disease and also will help to treat the disease. 5. Fish Fatty fish like salmon, sardines, tuna and trout are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. They reduce inflammation and improve the liver fat levels due to the presence of omega-3 fatty acids. This will help to prevent fatty liver disease. 6. Fruits Fruits which are particularly high in antioxidants are oranges, papaya, blueberries, cherries, raspberries and avocado. Avocado can help to protect the liver because it is high in healthy fats and contains chemicals that might slow the liver damage. 7. Unsaturated Fats Unsaturated fats like walnuts, almonds, and other nuts promote positive heart health, brain function and an overall physical health. These nuts contain omega-3 fatty acids that help improve the liver and prevent fatty liver disease. 8. Green Tea Green tea has numerous health benefits which everyone knows about. This herbal tea can interfere with fat absorption in the liver. Researchers have found out that, green tea can reduce fat storage in the liver and aid in improving the liver function. 9. Olive Oil Olive oil is the healthiest oil with numerous health benefits. It is high in omega-3 fatty acids and it's much healthier than butter or margarine. Research says that olive oil helps to lower the liver enzymes level and controls weight, thus preventing fatty liver disease. 10. Sunflower Seeds Sunflower seeds are high in vitamin E, an antioxidant that may protect the liver from further damage. Also, they contain healthy fats that promote heart health and brain health. Sunflower seeds consist of vitamin A, calcium, vitamin C, iron, vitamin B6 and magnesium.

