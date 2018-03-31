10 Different Healthy Ways To Eat Apples

Apple is one of the fruits that has enough of potential to support balanced populations of good bacteria in your lower digestive tract. Studies have shown that a large percentage of apple polyphenols can make their way through your digestive system, all the way down to your lower large intestine. Here, we will be discussing about the different healthy ways to eat apples.

Apples are the most popular and widely consumed fruit. The popularity of apples extends from children to adults. People who consume apple have lower chances of obesity. Apples are packed with antioxidants and the two types of apples called 'Red Delicious' and 'Granny Smith' are ranked 12th and 13th, respectively, for their antioxidant level.

The antioxidants help in fighting diseases. Scientists claim that these compounds help prevent and repair oxidation damage that occurs during normal cell activity. Apples are also full of fibre called pectin, which is a soluble fibre.

When it comes to eating apples, there are different ways to enjoy them.

Read on to know more about the different healthy ways to eat apples.

1. Have An Apple Before Food Shopping

Researchers recently discovered another healthy time to eat an apple - that is having it before you head to the supermarket. In a new study, half participants were given an apple, half participants a cookie sample, or no sample before grocery shopping. Those who consumed the apple bought 28 percent more fruits and vegetables than those given a cookie. Hence, snack on an apple before you head to the supermarket and you may just check out with a healthier cart.

2. Have Both Apples & Oranges

Apples and oranges are known to protect your brain health. Researchers found that the fruits had specific antioxidants that could protect cells from oxidative stress. Bananas have also shown a similar effect. Researchers say that consuming fresh fruits like apples, bananas and oranges could prevent brain damage and neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease.

3. Eat An Apple After Lunch

Apples are packed with pectin, a soluble fibre that attracts water to form a gel in the body during the digestion process. This makes you feel full for a longer period of time. The delayed emptying of the stomach can also help in maintaining steady blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity. So, eat an apple after lunch to keep you away from tempting junk food.

4. Pair An Apple With Chocolate

Apple and a chocolate is a healthy combination that will satisfy your sweet tooth and protect your blood vessels. Apples contain rich amounts of flavonoid called quercetin, while dark chocolate is high in flavonoid called catechin. Researchers discovered that when quercetin and catechin are combined together, they stop collagen from interacting with blood platelets, thus preventing blood clots and lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease.

5. Have An Apple And Cheese

Chewing apples helps to stimulate saliva production, which helps eliminating the lingering food particles and bacteria. Saliva also has an alkaline pH that aids in neutralizing the acidity of plaque, which causes cavities. Cheese has high amounts of tyramine, an alkaloid compound that reduces plaque acid. Those who eat cheese and apples have lower levels of plaque acid.

6. Eat One Apple A Day

Eating one apple a day could prevent a stroke. Dutch scientists found that those who added 25 grams of white fruit or vegetables like apples, pears, onions, and mushrooms to their daily diet had a lower risk of stroke by 9 percent. Other coloured foods haven't shown the same effect.

7. Apple Slices With Peanut Butter

Apple slices with peanut butter is one of the easiest ways to eat an apple. It's a quick and easy snack you can munch on at the office, or at home. Having an apple with peanut butter will keep your tummy full for a longer period of time. It's a great healthy snack to keep your unwanted cravings at bay.

8. Fruit Salad

Fruit salad is a fantastic way to get your apple a day. Try mixing apples, grapes, cherries, pineapples and blueberries. Just mix all the fruits together and let the mixture sit overnight. And voilà, you have a yummy fruit salad in the morning!

