10 Best Foods To Eat For Sickness

When you are under the weather, you don't feel like eating anything. Your metabolism rate goes down, which makes you feel more worse. Sometimes, you may get unusual cravings like eating ice creams, chocolates or having a glass of wine. Here, we will be discussing about the best foods to eat for sickness.

One can get sick due to many reasons and it can happen at any time. It can cause if the temperature is too cold or if bacteria or virus has attacked your body, which causes cold and flu.

Eating certain foods can trigger the feel-good hormones and cure you from sickness. These foods will also provide your body with energy.

These foods have powerful properties that can support your body while it's fighting against illnesses.

So, read on to know more about the best foods to eat during sickness.

1. Chicken Soup

Chicken soup is mostly eaten during a cold. It is an excellent source of vitamins, minerals, protein and calories, which your body requires in larger quantities while you are sick. Chicken soup is also rich in electrolytes and fluids that will help to hydrate your body.

2. Garlic Garlic has been used as a medicinal herb for centuries. It contains antibacterial, antiviral and anti-fungal properties that can cure sickness. It can fight bacteria, virus and stimulate the immune system. Add garlic to chicken soup or broth. 3. Hot Tea Hot tea can treat the symptoms of cold and flu. It acts as a natural decongestant that helps to clear the mucus caused by sinus. It also contains polyphenols, an antioxidant that can fight illness. Drink black tea, as it decreases the growth of bacteria in the throat. 4. Broths Broths are similar to chicken soups. They are packed with flavour and contain calories, vitamins and minerals such as magnesium, folate, calcium and phosphorous. Drinking bone broth during sickness will cure you faster. 5. Honey Honey contains antibacterial and antimicrobial compounds. These make honey an excellent food for sickness. When you have a sore throat caused by a bacterial infection, have a tablespoon of honey daily. 6. Spicy Foods Spicy foods like chilli peppers have capsaicin that is known to relieve you from body pain. Many people who have a running nose during a cold, include spicy foods in their diet. This breaks up the mucus and clears out the sinus passages. 7. Bananas Bananas are excellent foods to eat when you are sick. They are a good source of calories and nutrients and can also help relieve nausea and diarrhoea. 8. Oatmeal Oatmeal provides calories, vitamins and minerals. Oatmeal stimulates the immune system, decreases inflammation in the digestive system and improves blood sugar control. Overall, it helps to cure sickness. 9. Yogurt Yogurt is another best food to eat when sick. It provides 150 calories and 8 grams of protein. It is rich in calcium and being a probiotic food, it can help you get sick less often and get better faster. 10. Fruits Fruits like strawberries, cranberries, blueberries, pomegranates and blackberries should be eaten during sickness. Because these fruits contain beneficial compounds called anthocyanins that can bring relief from sickness. These anthocyanins have strong anti-inflammatory, antiviral and immune-boosting properties.

