10 Amazing Facts You Didn't Know About Eggs

Eggs are a protein-packed, nutrient-rich and affordable breakfast food options that aid in keeping you fit and healthy. They are a delicious way to get a good dose of B vitamins, nutrients and protein. In this article, you will learn about the amazing facts you didn't know about eggs.

Health experts have suggested that a diet which includes eggs is considered a healthy diet. A study also found that a breakfast consisting of eggs, when compared to cereal or no breakfast at all, helped people in having reduced cravings for sugary and fatty foods.

Also, eggs are a perfect food for curing a hangover. It is due to the high levels of cysteine, an amino acid in eggs that helps breakdown acetaldehyde, which is the root cause of hangovers. Eggs also aid the body to get rid of unwanted toxins that build up with binge drinking.

Organic eggs don't have hormones, antibiotics, pesticides or chemical fertilizers, according to the USDA National Organic Program Standards.

Let's have a look at the 10 things you didn't know about eggs.

1. Egg Yolks Help In Brain Development

Egg yolks are one of the richest dietary sources consisting of a B-complex vitamin called choline. Choline is associated with better neurological function and reduced inflammation. Dietary choline helps with foetal brain development, which is why pregnant women should consume eggs more often. Also, choline breaks down into bethane in the body, which in turn produces happy hormones called serotonin, dopamine and norephinephrine.

2. Eggs Are A Perfect Protein Food

When it comes to protein quality, eggs top the list of protein foods. That's because all of the protein found in an egg can be absorbed and used by the body. Not only do they provide high-quality proteins, but they also contain ample antioxidants, vitamin A, vitamin B12, vitamin D, riboflavin, folate, phosphorous and choline. One hard-boiled egg has 6 grams of protein, which gives women 14 percent of the daily intake and men 11 percent of it.

3. A Weight-friendly Choice

Incorporating eggs into your diet will help you better manage your weight. Do you know why? Because protein from eggs keeps your tummy feeling full and satisfied throughout the day. Eggs also play an important role in maintaining lean muscle mass during weight loss. One large egg contains about 70 calories and 6 grams of protein, making it a low-calorie protein source. And this is important for people who are trying to lose weight.

4. A Great Fitness Food

After workouts, getting sufficient protein is particularly important because it helps in rebuilding and repairing your muscle tissues. And protein makes the right amino acids - the building blocks of protein required for building muscles. Eggs should be a part of every meal and snack, especially nutritious post-exercise snack. Consume hard boiled eggs with fresh fruits.

5. A Great Source Of Vitamin D

The body absorbs vitamin D through sunlight and by consuming certain foods. Eggs are excellent sources of vitamin D and are one of the few natural food sources of this vitamin. Incorporating eggs into your diet routinely could help stave off vitamin D deficiency. If you have limited sun exposure, eggs can be a great source to get your daily dose. One large egg yolk provides 41 international units of vitamin D, fulfilling 10 percent of an adult's daily needs.

6. The Egg Colour Doesn't Affect Nutrients

Many people are of the belief that brown eggs are healthier than white eggs, but the colour of the shell has nothing to do with the quality of eggs. The colour of the egg yolk can vary based on what is fed to the hen, but that doesn't reflect nutritive content greatly. However, there might be small variations in vitamin A and lutein. Regardless of the colour, the yolks are great sources of vitamins, minerals and fat, while the egg white has rich amounts of riboflavin and protein.

7. Fresh Eggs Are The Best

Did you know eggs can be used within three weeks of the sell-by date if stored properly in the refrigerator? Eggs start ageing faster at room temperature, so don't leave them sitting out for too long. Consume eggs by the use-by date, and prepare them with clean hands and utensils.

8. The Fat Content In Eggs

A single large egg contains 1.5 grams of saturated fat, 1 gram of polyunsaturated fat and 1.8 grams of monounsaturated fat. Some eggs also contain omega-3 fatty acids because the hens are fed a diet containing flax seeds. When the hens digest the flax seed, some of the ALA gets broken down into DHA and both fatty acids transfer to the yolk.

9. Balanced Diet Is The Key

Moderate intake of all the necessary nutrients helps ensure your nutritional wellness. Apart from eggs, opt for other healthy proteins as well like fish and legumes. Also, include whole grains, fruits, vegetables, calcium-rich foods, and healthy fat sources like nuts and seeds to balance out the important nutrients like carbohydrates and fats.

