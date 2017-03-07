These Nutrients Are A Must-Have For Women During Menopause Nutrition oi-Luna Dewan

Extreme hormonal changes is one of the worst problems that every woman undergoes as she approaches menopause. This leads to several health issues. In such a condition, taking care of the food that women include in their daily diet can make a lot of difference.

So today in this article we will be explaining about a few of the essential and best nutrients that women need to eat during menopause.

Menopause is a condition that women undergo as they near their 50s and after. It is that period of time when the menstrual cycle stops completely and they undergo serious hormonal changes. This often causes certain health problems that can range from mood swings, lack of sleep, irritation to urinary tract infection.

There are several ways to tackle menopausal problems. Among these, taking care of the foods that one eats is one of the most important aspects.

If you are nearing your menopause and wondering what foods are good to be eaten during menopause, then you need to check this article. Listed here are a few of the best foods for menopause. Take a look.

1. Fibre-rich Foods: Women generally tend to gain weight during menopause due to hormonal changes. Adding fibre-rich foods like whole grains, lots of vegetables and fruits to their daily diet helps in preventing weight gain. 2. Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Women are at a greater risk of developing heart problems after menopause. Hence, adding omega-3 fatty acids, which is one of the best sources of healthy fats, that helps in reducing the bad cholesterol level in their diet, is a must. Also Read : Here Are Some Essential Facts On Menopause That Every Woman Should Know! 3. Iron-Rich Foods: Anaemia is one of the major health issues faced by women of all ages. Adding iron-rich foods like green leafy vegetables, eggs, pomegranate, etc., in their daily diet is a must to prevent anaemia and other related health problems. 4. Calcium-rich Foods: Menopause is one of the most crucial conditions that affects women at an age when they are prone to bone degeneration and are at a risk of developing osteoporosis. Hence, having calcium-rich foods like dairy products, dark leafy vegetables, salmon and sesame seeds helps at this time. 5. Vitamin D: Vitamin D is yet another must-have nutrient for women during menopause. It helps to prevent bone loss. Dairy products, coconut milk or almond milk and also the sun are also important sources of vitamin D. 6. Carbohydrates: Fluctuation in hormone levels is one of the major health issues among women during their menopause. This often leads to lowering of the important nerve chemical commonly called the serotonin which in the process leads to frequent mood swings. Carbohydrate-rich foods like whole grains or even snacks help. Also Read : What Are The Benefits Of Soy-rich Foods During Menopause? 7. Drinking Plenty Of Water: With menopause comes a lot of health issues. As the hormonal changes are at its peak you tend to get a feeling of dryness and a bloated feeling too. Drinking plenty of water during this time helps to prevent dryness and bloating as well. 8. B Vitamins: Women during their menopause have a lot of mood swings due to the hormonal changes. Lack of energy is yet another health issue they face. B vitamins found in foods like soy products, low-fat milk, eggs, fortified cereals, etc. need to be included in their diet. These help to prevent mood swings and are also a good source of energy.