10 Benefits You Derive From Consuming Olive Oil Daily

They say that cooking oils are not good for our health. They certainly forgot about the wonder called olive oil.

Indian cuisine is all about using oils extensively as a cooking medium. Gravies and curries rich in oil and deep fried food, even vegetables, etc., form an integral part of Indian cooking. But are oils really bad for our health?

Cooking oils are made up of polyunsaturated fats which are processed and having an excess of it can be the worst type of fats for our body. These kind of fats are what cause heart problems due to blocked arteries. They also are a major cause of cancer and other regenerative diseases.

These fats are highly prone to oxidation and produce free radicals when they are exposed to heat. They lead to inflammation of the internal organs, which leads to a host of other diseases.

Have you already started to think that there is no such thing as healthy oils? Well, indeed there is...Read on to know more.

There has long been a debate about what kind of oils are really healthy for us humans. Oils like vegetable oil, soya bean oil or canola oil may have mixed reviews by different dieticians, but they all agree to one oil that is considered to be the healthiest of oils for the human body - Olive oil.

The fact that makes olive oil healthier and different from other oils is that it is made up of monounsaturated fatty acids which are way healthier.

Olive oil is also full of antioxidants, which reduces the effects of free radical damage in our body. It also reduces the levels of cholesterol in the body.

Olive oil is extensively used in the Mediterranean cuisines and is known as the wonder oil for its heart-friendly properties. There are a lot more benefits of this amazing oil that you may have been unaware of.

So, here are the 10 amazing benefits that you can derive from consuming olive oil daily, have a look.