10 Benefits You Derive From Consuming Olive Oil Daily

They say that cooking oils are not good for our health. They certainly forgot about the wonder called olive oil.
Indian cuisine is all about using oils extensively as a cooking medium. Gravies and curries rich in oil and deep fried food, even vegetables, etc., form an integral part of Indian cooking. But are oils really bad for our health?
Cooking oils are made up of polyunsaturated fats which are processed and having an excess of it can be the worst type of fats for our body. These kind of fats are what cause heart problems due to blocked arteries. They also are a major cause of cancer and other regenerative diseases.
These fats are highly prone to oxidation and produce free radicals when they are exposed to heat. They lead to inflammation of the internal organs, which leads to a host of other diseases.
Have you already started to think that there is no such thing as healthy oils? Well, indeed there is...Read on to know more.
There has long been a debate about what kind of oils are really healthy for us humans. Oils like vegetable oil, soya bean oil or canola oil may have mixed reviews by different dieticians, but they all agree to one oil that is considered to be the healthiest of oils for the human body - Olive oil.
The fact that makes olive oil healthier and different from other oils is that it is made up of monounsaturated fatty acids which are way healthier.
Olive oil is also full of antioxidants, which reduces the effects of free radical damage in our body. It also reduces the levels of cholesterol in the body.
Olive oil is extensively used in the Mediterranean cuisines and is known as the wonder oil for its heart-friendly properties. There are a lot more benefits of this amazing oil that you may have been unaware of.
So, here are the 10 amazing benefits that you can derive from consuming olive oil daily, have a look.
1) It Reduces Diabetes Risk:
A recent study had indicated that a diet rich in low fats such as monounsaturated fatty acids is good for health, like those found in olive oil. It helps in reducing the level of sugar in the blood and also keeps a check on the HDL levels in the body.
Monounsaturated fats also help in stabilizing blood sugar. Olive oil also helps keep weight in check, which is a huge problem for diabetics.
2) It Reduces The Risk Of Cancer:
The phytonutrients in olive oil reduce inflammation, decreasing the risk of various types of cancers. Also, olive oil is known to kill cancer-causing cells by releasing an enzyme which is ineffective on healthy cells. It is also rich in antioxidants that reduce the oxidation of cells.
3) It Helps Prevent Heart Diseases And Stroke:
Olive oil helps slow down the ageing process of the heart. It keeps the arteries in top shape. It also reduces the bad cholesterol in the heart to prevent heart diseases. The endothelium cells in the inner walls of the arteries are what let the blood to flow smoothly in the heart.
As we age, these cells suffer damage. Olive oil protects these cells and ensures the smooth functioning of the heart for years to come. Also, regular consumption of olive oil prevents strokes.
A stroke occurs when there is a blood clot in the artery, which blocks the blood flow to the brain.
4) It Reduces The Risk Of Alzheimer’s:
Olive oil contains polyphenols which are powerful antioxidants that help reduce the free radical damage to cells. The antioxidant called oleuropin agylcone is known to improve cognitive functioning of the brain; the decline of it is what leads to Alzheimer's disease.
5) Helps Lose Weight:
Olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fatty acids which are classified as healthy fats. These fats are not stored in the body but are used up as energy immediately after consuming. Therefore, dieticians highly recommend a Mediterranean diet to people who want to lose weight.
6) Regulates Cholesterol Levels:
Olive oil is rich in oleic acid, a monounsaturated fatty acid which is very effective in reducing the LDL cholesterol in the body. In addition to it, olive oil also contains sterols, which in recent studies have found to lower bad cholesterol in the body and increase heart health.
7) It Helps Bones Grow Stronger:
Olive oil is known to increase the secretion of a protein called osteocalcin, which makes the bones stronger. Osteocalcin works by actually preventing insulin resistance in the body, which in turn makes the bones stronger. Also, a diet rich in olive oil leads to high density of bones too.
8) It Prevents Constipation:
Olive oil is mildly laxative, which results in smoother bowel movements. Constipation can mainly be due to unhealthy gastrointestinal tract. Olive oil helps improve its functioning and health and therefore prevents the occurrence of constipation.
9) Fights Depression:
Olive oil has hormone-regulating properties. We experience mood swings and depression when there is shortage of happy hormones like serotonin and dopamine. Also, monounsaturated fats have reverse effects on depression and anxiety.