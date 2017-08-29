Are Raw Nuts Healthier Than Roasted Nuts? Nutrition oi-Lekhaka

If you are someone who loves to consume various nuts as snacks, then you must have consumed them both raw and roasted at times, right?

As humans, we know that good health is one of the most important things if we want to lead a quality life.

Without good health, it can be extremely hard for us to lead a normal life.

For instance, even a simple headache can make us feel terrible and weak for an entire day, so imagine how our situations would be in case of a serious ailment.

Lately, because of the negative changes in the lifestyles of people and also the environment, more and more people are being affected by serious lifestyle diseases.

Some of the common ones being, obesity, depression, stress disorders, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, etc.

If one does not incorporate a healthy diet and exercise routine, it could become rather hard to remain healthy for a long time.

In fact, a lot of people who have lived past the age of 80 with no significant diseases claim that the secret for their longevity and good health was leading a healthy lifestyle.

The best way to follow a healthy diet is to make ourselves aware of the various nutritional facts about different foods.

For instance, because most of us are aware of the fact that junk food is unhealthy, we avoid them.

Similarly, we try to eat a lot of fruits and vegetables because we are sure that they are healthy!

Now, most of us know that nuts are extremely healthy and must be consumed on a regular basis, if you want your diet to be balanced.

However, we may not be aware if nuts are healthier when consumed raw or when roasted.

Let us find out here, which variation of nuts is the healthier to eat.

Raw Nuts Vs Roasted Nuts

There are many different types of nuts available for consumption, the most common ones being, cashew nuts, pistachios, almonds, groundnuts, walnuts, chestnuts, etc.

Most nuts are packed with a high amount of healthy antioxidants, fibre, protein, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins and minerals.

As you can see from the above list, nuts contain almost all the nutrients necessary for a balanced diet, which makes them extremely nutritious and healthy!

In fact, nuts come with many health benefits such as improving stamina, aiding muscle growth, boosting immunity, weight loss and even preventing cancer!

Now, many times, nuts are roasted in order to make them crunchier or tastier.

Roasting of nuts can be done with or without using oil, by heating them in a pan.

According to many research studies conducted on this subject, experts have concurred that although both raw nuts and roasted nuts come with the same nutritional value, raw nuts are healthier.

This is because, it is believed that the healthy omega-3 fatty acids could be damaged during the roasting process, making the nuts less healthy.

Also, certain nutrients present in nuts, such as vitamin E and carotenoids, could be lost when roasted in heat.

So, in conclusion, raw nuts could be healthier than roasted nuts, to consume.

Photo courtesy: David Dewitt