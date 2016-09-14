ENGLISH

What Happens When You Drink Milk With Jeera & Pepper?

By

If you are someone who is concerned about your health and want to stay disease-free for a longer time, then you might want to give natural health remedies a try!

As humans, we are not new to diseases, right from the minute we are conceived, until the very end, we are always at the risk of being affected by disorders and ailments.

Especially these days, where people lead relatively unhealthy lifestyles and pollution is on the rise, diseases have become quite common.

We see a lot of people suffering from certain deadly disorders like cancer, diabetes, HIV, etc.

natural health drink

In order to remain free of diseases, we need to have a strong immune system that can help us fight the disease-causing microbes.

So, natural ways to improve your health and immune system can be much more effective and affordable compared to going in for professional treatments.

There are a few natural health drinks that you can prepare at home, using easily available ingredients.

Here, we'll be sharing the recipe of a natural drink that you could prepare at the comfort of your home.

So, learn how to make the natural health drink that can be made from milk, pepper and cumin, here.

Recipe To Prepare The Health Drink

Ingredients Required:

  • Milk - I Cup
  • Jeera - 1 Teaspoon 
  • Pepper - ½ a Teaspoon

This natural health drink can prove to be extremely effective in boosting your health, by strengthening your immune system, if you also follow a healthy diet and exercise routine.

natural health drink

This homemade health drink contains various vitamins and minerals that can nourish the cells of your body and prepare them to fight any disease-causing agent that enters the body, thus keeping you healthy.

The mixture of milk, jeera and pepper can also treat common ailments like cough, viral flu, indigestion, etc.

So, this natural remedy to boost your immunity can have various other health benefits.

Method To Prepare And Consume The Health Drink:

  • Boil a cup of milk in a pan. 
  • Now, grind the suggested amounts of jeera and pepper in a blender to obtain the mixture. 
  • Collect the boiled milk in a glass, add the mixture of jeera and pepper, stir well. 
  • Your drink is now ready for consumption. 
  • Drink this every night before going to bed to reap its amazing benefits.
