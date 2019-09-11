In A New Breakthrough, Mother-Daughter Duo Develops A Vaccine For Alzheimer's Disease Health oi-Neha Ghosh

Alzheimer's disease is an irreversible, progressive brain disorder that causes the brain cells to degenerate and die, resulting in a decline in thinking, memory, behavioural and social skills.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than 4 million people in India have some form of dementia. It is estimated that at least 44 million people are living with dementia.

New treatments are still under way to stop, slow or prevent Alzheimer's disease and some of them have been unsuccessful.

The brain disorder is caused by the accumulation of plaque deposits in the brain, which eventually becomes toxic to brain cells. These plaque deposits are one of the biggest problems that are coming in the way to finding a cure for Alzheimer's disease because it's impossible to clear out the deposits from the brain tissue.

However, in a very recent breakthrough for Alzheimer's disease, United Neuroscience, a biotech company founded by Dr Chang Yi Wang, a prolific bio-inventor, her daughter Mei Mei Hu, and son-in-law, Louis Reese announced the results of Phase II a clinical trial on UB-311, an Alzheimer's vaccine.

This vaccine contains synthetic versions of amino acid chains that stimulate the antibodies to attack Alzheimer's protein in the blood, without causing any side effects. The antibodies were analysed in some patients and there was an almost 100% response rate.

Researchers believe that the vaccine can delay the onset of Alzheimer's disease by five years.

Currently, the company is working on the next clinical trial of the vaccine and its goal is to create innumerable vaccines that will be used to protect people from chronic illnesses.

