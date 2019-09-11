Just In
- 4 hrs ago 7 Benefits Of Waking Up Early In The Morning
-
- 5 hrs ago Kareena Kapoor Khan's Gota Lehenga Is Ideal For Brides Who Want To Look Different And Classy
- 5 hrs ago 10 Amazing Post Wedding Skin Care Tips
- 5 hrs ago Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Notches Up Her Fabulous Red Ensemble With Oxidised Silver Jewellery
Don't Miss
- News 'New trafic fines too harsh, will not be implemented in Bengal': CM Mamata Banerjee
- Technology Huami Amazfit GTR Smartwatch With 24 Days Battery Life In India
- Sports Sri Lanka's tour of Pakistan in doubt due to terrorism concerns
- Movies Shraddha Kapoor Says She Had To Let Go Of The Saina Nehwal Biopic Because She Had Dengue
- Automobiles Kia Seltos & Hyundai Venue Nominated For The 2020 World Car of The Year Award
- Finance How To Pay Your Traffic Challan Online, On Paytm Or Offline?
- Education IBPS RRB Office Assistant Result 2019 Delayed, Important Notice Issued
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
In A New Breakthrough, Mother-Daughter Duo Develops A Vaccine For Alzheimer's Disease
Alzheimer's disease is an irreversible, progressive brain disorder that causes the brain cells to degenerate and die, resulting in a decline in thinking, memory, behavioural and social skills.
According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than 4 million people in India have some form of dementia. It is estimated that at least 44 million people are living with dementia.
New treatments are still under way to stop, slow or prevent Alzheimer's disease and some of them have been unsuccessful.
The brain disorder is caused by the accumulation of plaque deposits in the brain, which eventually becomes toxic to brain cells. These plaque deposits are one of the biggest problems that are coming in the way to finding a cure for Alzheimer's disease because it's impossible to clear out the deposits from the brain tissue.
Alzheimer's Disease: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment & Prevention
However, in a very recent breakthrough for Alzheimer's disease, United Neuroscience, a biotech company founded by Dr Chang Yi Wang, a prolific bio-inventor, her daughter Mei Mei Hu, and son-in-law, Louis Reese announced the results of Phase II a clinical trial on UB-311, an Alzheimer's vaccine.
This vaccine contains synthetic versions of amino acid chains that stimulate the antibodies to attack Alzheimer's protein in the blood, without causing any side effects. The antibodies were analysed in some patients and there was an almost 100% response rate.
Researchers believe that the vaccine can delay the onset of Alzheimer's disease by five years.
Currently, the company is working on the next clinical trial of the vaccine and its goal is to create innumerable vaccines that will be used to protect people from chronic illnesses.