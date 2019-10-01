International Day For Older Persons: Tips for Successful Ageing Health oi-Shivangi Karn

Getting older doesn't always mean slowing down. Today's world is full of people who live their life to the fullest, no matter what their age is.

But what's the secret of successful ageing? A good diet, happy living, genes, or some secrets which you will come to know only when you cross your sixties. Well, you don't have to wait for so long to know as we have brought you some amazing tips for successful ageing.

Eat right: Food plays a great role in successful ageing. A balanced diet will make sure that you are healthy and strong even at old age. Avoid sugar, meat and saturated fats and consume a nutritious balanced diet of fruits and veggies.

Stay active: This means that the best way to age successfully is to exercise and keep yourself fit. Even half an hour of daily exercise or yoga will keep you away from diseases like stroke, osteoporosis and heart-related problems.

Follow up with your doctor: A timely health check-up will keep a track of what's going right and wrong in your daily life. Blood pressure check, sugar check, monthly scanning and regular immunization will never let you close to diseases.

Socialize: A study says that social isolation can lead a person to death or mental conditions like depression. Never stop yourself from making friends and nurture relationships with your family members. Go out or exercise together, as these activities will stimulate your mind and help you age successfully.

Never stop learning new things: With age not only the body needs exercise but mind too. Play puzzle games, brainteasers, and get involved in activities that require mental alertness. This will help keep you away from degenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and dementia.

Sleep well and timely: Sleep right to age gloriously. Yes, old people need more sleep and moreover, they need a timely sleep to stay healthy. Follow your bedtime strictly as it will help in preventing depression, irritation and all memory problems.

Cut on stress: In 90% cases, most of the illnesses are caused due to stress. Long-term stress can cause damage to brain cells and cause memory loss. So, chill and relax and don't stress unnecessarily.

Preventive care: As we age, our immunity decreases which open the doors to several diseases. Take preventive care like washing hands, using clean washroom, wearing appropriate footwear, taking timely vitamins and get your eyes checked.

Be optimistic: Having a positive perspective towards life is an add-on for successful ageing. It also helps in the well-being of a person. So, be optimistic and stay away from all the negativities in your life.

Consider the risks: Though staying positive is good for the well-being of people, but that doesn't mean that you will miss out on the true risks of your health. Consult a health care provider which will explain to you better how to cut out risks which will obstruct your healthy life later.

Stop believing that you are 60: "Age is just a number"! Remember this and live your life to the fullest. Sometimes when you think that you have become old, you actually stop living and start concentrating more on things which you should avoid as you have become old. Clear your mind with such thoughts and moreover, stop counting your age and live a life you have desired.