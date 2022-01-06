World’s Most Advanced Artificial Heart To Be Developed By IIT Kanpur With Hridyantra Health oi-Boldsky Desk

The School of Medical Research and Technology (SMRT), IIT Kanpur, a platform of interdisciplinary teaching and research in diverse areas of medical science and technology announced the launch of Hridyantra, a grand challenge-based program to develop the world's most advanced Artificial Heart or a Left Ventricular Assist device (LVAD).

The programme, in collaboration with the nation's leading hospitals, would promote the vision of made in India for the world. A team of innovators with relevant experience will be selected under the mentorship of a task force composed of industry experts. The challenge to develop India's first LVAD system will be open to basic sciences, medical and engineering graduates or graduates of any stream with relevant experience. Selected candidates will receive a fellowship and a milestone-based ownership in the commercial entity once the LVAD is successfully commercialized and launched.

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur said, "IIT Kanpur is known for its pioneering role in launching high-impact projects in the fields of entrepreneurship and innovation. With Hridyantra, we are moving another step forward in realizing our vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) by supporting indigenous talent with critical R&D support. The program, providing an innovation platform for enterprising problem solvers, will not only enrich the health ecosystem of the country, but will also lead the way in interdisciplinary biomedical research and innovation. This is our moonshot project, the success of which will determine the journey ahead and will boost the morale of everyone involved."

Cardiovascular diseases are amongst the leading cause of human deaths worldwide. A left ventricular assist device (LVAD) or Artificial Heart is a pump used in patients with end-stage heart failure as a bridge while awaiting a heart transplant or as a destination therapy for those unable to go in for a transplant. It is an implantable battery-operated, mechanical pump, which helps the left ventricle (main pumping chamber of the heart) pump blood to the rest of the body.

The SMRT, IIT Kanpur has created a power packed task force that includes engineering faculty members from IIT Kanpur, industry experts from the USA, and clinical experts from Narayana Health, All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Delhi (AIIMS Delhi), Apollo, Fortis Healthcare, Medanta, KIMS, and UN Mehta Heart Institute to handhold the selected fellows on developing the Artificial Heart. Hridyantra aims to be India's most prestigious and impactful medical device innovation program.

Prof. S. Ganesh, Deputy Director of IIT Kanpur and overall in-charge of SMRT said, "Hridyantra will pave the way for an interdisciplinary collaboration of engineering and medicine, backed by the technological and entrepreneurial expertise at IIT Kanpur and clinical expertise of the partner hospitals. We look forward to nurturing an exceptional cohort of young technical minds who will contribute to path-breaking research in the field of medical technology to benefit millions of people not just in India, but across the globe."

The execution of this unique competition will commence with the deployment of a multi-disciplinary team of fellows who will undergo clinical immersion at Narayana Health Hospitals for understanding the clinical nuances associated with cardiac surgery. Upon completing their clinical immersion, the fellows will move to IIT Kanpur to begin the product development process under the project.

The minimum eligibility criteria for candidates is a bachelor's degree in any relevant basic sciences, engineering or medical sciences discipline or a graduate in any stream with related experience. Candidates should be team players, with a penchant for creativity and problem solving.

The program offers a one-of-its-kind opportunity to develop the world's most advanced heart assist device and launch one's own venture, with a living allowance, and access to global MedTech industry mentors. With Hridyantra, SMRT IIT Kanpur envisions to become a household name in clinical excellence and interdisciplinary biomedical research and innovation.

The program is currently accepting applications until 30th January 2022, through the link - https://iitk-smrt-hridyantra.co.in/

About SMRT

School of Medical Research and Technology (SMRT) is a one-of-a-kind initiative by IIT Kanpur that aims to revolutionize medical education in India by bridging the gap between medical and technology disciplines. The first phase of the project would include setting up various Centres of Excellence (CoE) oriented towards cutting-edge medical research and innovation along with a 500-bed super-specialty hospital. The CoE's are expected to work in confluence with the core clinical departments of the hospital and biomedical expertise of various engineering departments of IIT Kanpur. The school will offer Post Graduate Medical Degrees in various domains of Medical Science and Technology. SMRT will create an impact on society and the economy at the local, national, and global scale.

About SIIC, IIT Kanpur

Established in 2000, Start-up Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), IIT Kanpur, is one of the oldest technology business incubators with many successes under its belt. In 2018, the leadership brought the incubator's operations under Foundation for Research & Innovation in Science & Technology (FIRST), a Section-8 company promoted by IIT Kanpur. The multifaceted, vibrant incubation ecosystem nurtured over two decades continues to fill all the gaps on the road to converting an idea into a business.