What Is Wilson's Disease? Diagnosed 8 Yr Old Undergoes Liver Transplant While In Coma

What Is Wilson's Disease?

Wilson's disease causes excessive amounts of copper to accumulate in the body, particularly in the liver, brain, and eyes [1]. Wilson's disease usually appears between the ages of six and 45, although it is most commonly diagnosed during the teenage years. The condition is characterized by liver disease as well as neurological and psychiatric problems.

Copper is important for the development of healthy nerves, bones, collagen, and the pigment melanin in the skin. Copper is absorbed from food, and excess is excreted from the body through a substance produced in the liver (bile).

Wilson's disease, however, prevents copper from being properly eliminated and instead accumulates, potentially to life-threatening levels [2].

What Causes Wilson's Disease?

Mutations in the ATP7B gene cause Wilson's disease. A genetic disease is determined by two genes, one received from the father and one from the mother.

Copper-transporting ATPase 2 is made from this gene and is involved in the transport of copper from the liver to other parts of the body [3].

Wilson's disease is inherited as an autosomal recessive trait, which means that both parents must carry the defective gene in order to develop the disease. So even if you receive only one abnormal gene, you won't become ill, but you will be a carrier and can pass the gene on to your children.