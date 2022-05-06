ENGLISH
    Walking Corpse Syndrome (Cotard's Syndrome): What Causes This 'Zombie-like' Condition?

    By

    Walking corpse syndrome, also termed as Cotard delusion or Cotard's syndrome, is a rare mental condition (disorder) where the person believes (delusions) that they (or their body parts) are dead, do not exist, are putrefying.

    In most cases, walking corpse syndrome occurs with severe depression and some psychotic disorders [1]. It is sometimes called nihilistic delusion and is rare, with only 200 known cases worldwide.

    What Causes Walking Corpse Syndrome?

    There is no clarity as to what exactly causes walking corpse syndrome. Still, doctors assume that it has to do with severe underlying health conditions linked to the brain [2]. Some of the possible causes of walking corpse syndrome include the following:

    • Migraine
    • Dementia
    • Encephalopathy
    • Epilepsy
    • Multiple sclerosis
    • Parkinson's disease
    • Stroke
    • Bleeding that happens outside the brain as a result of a severe brain injury

    In some cases, the condition can develop due to a combination of two disorders/issues affecting the brain [3].

    What Are The Symptoms Of Walking Corpse Syndrome?

    The primary symptom of the walking corpse syndrome is nihilism, that is, the belief that nothing has any meaning or that nothing exists, which in turn makes them believe that they or their body parts don't exist [4].

    The symptoms of walking corpse syndrome include the following [5]:

    • Depression
    • Anxiety
    • Hallucinations
    • Hypochondria
    • Guilt
    • Obsessive thoughts about hurting self or death

    Who Is At The Risk Of Developing Walking Corpse Syndrome?

    • The average age of people with Cotard's syndrome is 50, but it can also occur in children and teenagers [6].
    • Bipolar depression is more common in people under 25 with Cotard delusion. Also, women seem to be more likely to develop Cotard delusion.
    • There is also the possibility that the Cotard delusion and the Capgras syndrome (a disorder that makes people think that their family and friends are impostors) may occur simultaneously [7].
    • Bipolar disorder
    • Postpartum depression
    • Catatonia
    • Depersonalization disorder
    • Dissociative disorder
    • Psychotic depression
    • Schizophrenia

    Cotard delusion also seems to be associated with certain neurological conditions, such as the following:

    • Brain infections
    • Brain tumour
    • Dementia
    • Epilepsy
    • Migraines
    • Multiple sclerosis
    • Parkinson's disease
    • Stroke
    • Traumatic brain injuries

    How Is Walking Corpse Syndrome Diagnosed?

    It is often difficult to diagnose walking corpse syndrome because most organizations do not recognize it as a disease, which means that there is no standardized list of criteria that can be used - in most cases, it is diagnosed only after other conditions have been eliminated.

    Keep in mind that this condition usually occurs alongside other mental illnesses, so you might receive more than one diagnosis [8].

    How Is Walking Corpse Syndrome Treated?

    Cotard's syndrome usually occurs with other conditions, so treatment options can vary widely, and they are mentioned below [9]:

    • Antidepressants
    • Antipsychotics
    • Mood stabilizers
    • Psychotherapy
    • Behavioural therapy

    Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) is the most commonly used treatment, which involves passing minor electric currents through the brain, creating small seizures while the patient is under general anaesthesia. However, due to the risks associated with ECT, such as memory loss, confusion, nausea, and muscle aches, it is only considered in cases where the above-mentioned treatment options proved ineffective [10].

    On A Final Note...

    The walking corpse syndrome is a rare but serious mental illness. In spite of the difficulty in diagnosing and treating it, it typically responds well to a combination of therapy and medication. If you think you have Cotard's syndrome, talk to a doctor.

    Friday, May 6, 2022, 16:19 [IST]
