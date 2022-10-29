Just In
- 54 min ago 6 Ways To Flaunt Floral Print In Your Everyday Look
- 3 hrs ago Lunar Eclipse November 2022 Horoscope: Chandra Grahan Astrology Predictions and Effects on All Zodiac Signs
- 5 hrs ago Sonam Kapoor’s 5 Stylish Looks In Kaftans Inspire Chic And Comfortable Fashion
- 5 hrs ago Expert Article: Did Your Dental Crown Fall Out? Here Are Some Remedies
Don't Miss
- Sports World Junior Badminton Championships 2022: India's Sankar Muthusamy enters final
- News Chhath Puja 2022 and the story of Devasena
- Travel Krakatoa Infamous Volcanic Eruption: Blast From The Past
- Finance Buy This Major Homegrown Auto Sector Stock For Gains Up To 11%, Says Edelweiss Wealth Research
- Movies Superstar Rajinikanth & Jr NTR To Be Present For Puneeth Rajkumar's Karnataka Ratna Award Event!
- Automobiles Ducati Diavel V4 Revealed - Diabolical Bruiser Get Even More Devilish
- Education UKPSC Recruitment 2022: 661 Vacancies for Assistant Accountant; Check Details Here
- Technology Google Upgrading Cloud Storage From 15GB to 1TB For Free: Is There A Hidden Motive?
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens Up On Her Autoimmune Condition, Know More
In this day and age of a digital world, where everyone is talking about and posting content about their highs and achievements in life, it's still rare for people to share their lows or the challenges they are facing.
But give it to Samantha, who has been the talk of the town for her immense popularity, her work, her confidence and a lot more to be sharing such a vulnerable side to her in this courageous post on her social media.
In the caption, she wrote, "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission.
But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don't always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days.... physically and emotionally.... and even when it feels like I can't handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery.
I love you.. ♥️
THIS TOO SHALL PASS"
On the work front, Samantha is all set to enthral the audiences once again with her upcoming multilingual film, 'Yashodha', the trailer of which was recently released and garnered immense love across all languages.
- diet fitnessSamantha Ruth Prabhu Fitness: 6 Quick Tips You Need To Learn From The Pan-India Star
- fashion trendsRaksha Bandhan Outfit Ideas: Alia, Samantha, Rashmika, Janhvi's Ethnic Looks For The Festive Season
- bollywood wardrobeSamantha Ruth Prabhu’s Bridal Look Is Winning The Social Media; Kudos To Stylist Preetham Jukalker
- bollywood wardrobeSamantha Akkikeni Trolled For Wearing Bikini Despite Being Married; She Gave Back A Solid Reply
- bollywood wardrobeChaiSam Stun Again; Let's Drool Over Naga Chaitanya And Samantha's Latest Reception Looks
- bollywood wardrobeChaiSam Weds Again; Both Look Amazing As Christian Bride & Groom
- bollywood wardrobeChaiSam Marriage: Chaitanya and Samantha’s Wedding Looks Stunned Us
- bollywood wardrobeFinally! Bride-to-be Samantha's Mehendi Look Is Here
- fashionLook Of The Day: Samantha Prabhu Shows Off Beautiful Ethnic Lookbook
- bollywood wardrobe11 Irresistible Looks Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu That You Definitely Don't Want To Miss
- fashion10 Saree Looks You Would Love To Steal From These South Indian Actresses!
- bollywood wardrobeSamantha Ruth Prabhu Ends The Summers With The Chicest Outfit Ever