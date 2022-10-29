Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens Up On Her Autoimmune Condition, Know More Disorders Cure oi-Boldsky Desk

In this day and age of a digital world, where everyone is talking about and posting content about their highs and achievements in life, it's still rare for people to share their lows or the challenges they are facing.

But give it to Samantha, who has been the talk of the town for her immense popularity, her work, her confidence and a lot more to be sharing such a vulnerable side to her in this courageous post on her social media.

In the caption, she wrote, "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission.

But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don't always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days.... physically and emotionally.... and even when it feels like I can't handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery.

I love you.. ♥️

THIS TOO SHALL PASS"

On the work front, Samantha is all set to enthral the audiences once again with her upcoming multilingual film, 'Yashodha', the trailer of which was recently released and garnered immense love across all languages.